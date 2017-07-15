Obituaries for Sunday, July 16

ALFARO — Hilario Mendoza Alfaro Sr., 79, of Sanger died July 11. He was an owner and operator of Fence Masters Contractors. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. July 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 20 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. July 21 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
AZZARO — Robert Andrew Azzaro, 79, of Fresno died July 6. He was the owner of San Francisco Floral for 62 years. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. July 16 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7:30 p.m. July 16 at St. John’s Cathedral. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 17 at the church. Remembrances: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93638 or Boys and Girls Club, 2833 Helm Ave., Clovis, CA 93612.
BOYLE — Madge Catheryne Boyle, 90, of Lemoore died July 13. She was a librarian aide. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CONTRERAS — Lupe Ortiz Contreras, 76, of Fresno died July 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. July 20 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 21 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
CROSSMAN — Keith Vernon Crossman, 76, of Fresno died July 6. He was a medical laboratory bioanalyst. Private service. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
CURRY — Anthony Haywood Curry, 56, of Fresno died July 7. He was a farm laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
DICKIE — Linda Louise Dickie, 67, of Clovis died July 6. She worked for Pacific Bell for 30 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. July 18 at New Covenant Community Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GARCIA — Dennis Garcia, 71, of Fresno died July 11. He was a truck driver. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
HAYNES — Elzie Rex Haynes, 66, of Fresno died July 12. He was a staff sergeant. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
JAMISON — Stephen Ratcliffe Jamison, 72, of Clovis died June 28. He was a poet. Services were held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
JIMENEZ — Matthew R. Jimenez, 30, of Fresno died July 4. He was a Fresno State student. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. July 21 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. July 21 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
KNOLL — Lawrence Earl Knoll, 94, of Fresno died June 26. He was a World War II veteran. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society Central California.
KYLE — Carson C. Kyle, 63, of Fresno died July 11. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. July 20 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 21 at Mt. View Cemetery.
LARIOS MENDOZA — Felix Alejandro Larios Mendoza, 18, of Fresno died July 9. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. July 19 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. July 20 at St. John’s Cathedral.
LEE — Robert E. Lee, 67, of Fresno died June 29. He was a construction worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
LIMON — Jose de Jesus G. Limon Sr., 61, of Huron died July 8. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 17 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 20 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.
MCBRIDE — Thomas Arthur McBride, 59, of Oakhurst died June 21. He was a roofing contractor for 30 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
MEERMANS — Altha Jane Meermans, 94, of Fresno died June 20. She was a teachers aide for 22 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 17 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
QUINN — Helen Marie Quinn, 87, of Fresno died July 12. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 20 at Academy Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RENNA — Richard Vincent Renna, 81, of Fresno died July 5. He was a brakeman for Southern Pacific Railroad. Service: 10 a.m. July 18 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
RUTHERFORD — Elnora Katherine Rutherford, 91, of Fresno died July 12. She was a real estate agent for over 45 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 21 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
SCHNEIDER — Helen Louise Schneider, 93, of Clovis died July 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. July 18 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. July 19 at Shafter Cemetery. Memorial: 5 p.m. July 20 at Clovis Seventh-day Adventist Church. Remembrance: 3 Angels Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 220, West Frankfort, IL 62896.
VANG — Shoua Vang, 85, of Fresno died June 21. She was a homemaker. Traditional Hmong Service: 8 a.m. July 22 to 9 a.m. July 24 at Faith Community Religious Center. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
WHITTEBERRY — Jan Christopher Whitteberry, 66, of Fresno died July 7. He was a retired computer technician for the Fresno Bee for 19 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 19 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances: AARL Foundation Education Fund, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111; Legion of Valor Museum of Fresno, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93721, fresnovetsmuseum.com; The Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora Ave., Fresno, CA 93728. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
YEPEZ — Kathleen Ann Yepez, 54, of Fresno died July 11. She was a housekeeper for 10 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 18 at Lisle Funeral Home . Rosary: 7 p.m. July 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 19 at St. John’s Cathedral.
