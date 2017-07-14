Obituaries for Saturday, July 15

DOWING — Elen G. Dowing, 77, of Fresno died July 11. She was a caregiver. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
ESPINOZA-RAYA — Filimon Espinoza-Raya, 80, of Porterville died July 10. He was a field worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 17 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. July 18 at St. Anne’s Church. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. July 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
VILLI — Arthur Marvin Villi Jr., 69, of Lemoore died July 13. He was an elementary school principal. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 1 p.m. July 20 at the church. Mass: 1:30 p.m. July 20 at the church. Graveside: Noon July 21 at North Kern Cemetery in Delano. Remembrance: Kettleman City Elementary School Sports Fund, 701 General Petroleum Ave., Kettleman City, CA 93239. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
WYATT — Donald David Wyatt, 79, of Madera died July 9. He was a manager in the grocery industry. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 17 at Church of Living Water in Fresno. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
