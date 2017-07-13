Obituaries for Friday, July 14

ACTON — David Wayne Acton, 54, of Porterville died July 10. He was a handyman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
BURNETT — Gregory Kent Burnett, 71, of Oakhurst died July 9. He was a self-employed stone mason for over 40 years. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. July 15 at Oakhill Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
ELISARRARAZ GALAVIZ — Dominic Louis Elisarraraz Galaviz, 34, of Fresno died June 30. He was a cashier. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 14 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Service: 6 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home.
FALCON — Reyes Bernie Falcon, 42, of Sanger died June 21. He was a machinist. Memorial: 10 a.m. July 15 at Worship Center. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Ernesto Gonzalez Jr., 49, of Fresno died July 5. He was a salesman and serviceman. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. July 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 17 at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. July 18 at Liberty Christian Fellowship.
MAGANO — George Washington Magano, 67, of Fresno died July 7. He was a concrete finisher. Memorial: 1 p.m. July 17 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel.
MANCILLAS — Mary Suzie Mancillas, 72, of Clovis died July 2. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 9 a.m. July 15 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MERCADO — Maria L. Mercado, 94, of Fresno died July 7. She was a business owner and operator. Private service. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
NEOU — Soeun Neou, 69, of Fresno died July 11. He was a laborer for 10 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. July 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. July 16 at the funeral home.
RAMIREZ — Jill Diane Ramirez, 57, of Selma died June 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 15 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
RAMIREZ CRUZ — Raul Rodolfo Ramirez Cruz, 32, of Fresno died June 30. He was a farmworker. Services were held. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
ROBERTS — Lillian Juanita Roberts, 86, of Tulare died July 9. She was a homemaker. Service: Noon July 17 at New Hope Family Church in Selma. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
TAYLOR — Michele Denise Taylor, 42, of Strathmore died July 11. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 24 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Graveside: 9 a.m. July 25 at Old Porterville Cemetery.
TRUJILLO — Madelina Trujillo, 66, of Tulare died July 7. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. July 14 at St Rita’s Catholic Church. Burial: 11:15 a.m. July 14 at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
VALENZUELA — Miguel Angel Valenzuela, 23, of Clovis died July 1. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 18 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. No services will be held.
VILLARREAL — Rosella Villarreal, 49, of Fresno died July 1. She was a secretary. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. July 14 at Reade and Sons Chapel. No services will be held.
