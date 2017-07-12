Obituaries for Thursday, July 13

AVILA — Michael Carl Avila, 61, of Fresno died July 7. He was a photographer for Channel 47 for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 14 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. July 15 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
CAREY — Michael Carey, 55, of Kerman died July 5. He was a commercial fisherman. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel.
DEBRUM — David DeBrum, 75, of Lemoore died July 10. He was a retired supervisor at Leprino Foods. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. July 19 at South Valley Community Church. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
FIMBREZ — Conrad Fimbrez Jr., 80, of Atwater died July 3. He was an auto detailer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
GONZALEZ — Leopoldo Gonzalez, 57, of Sanger died July 9. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. July 13 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. July 14 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
GONZALEZ — Mary Allen Gonzalez, 61, of Fresno died July 11. She was a secretary for Central Unified School District. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. July 17 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 18 at St. John’s Cathedral.
HARMAN — Mitchell Bryan Harman, 57, of Reedley died July 5. He was a salesman. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 17 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Service: 10 a.m. July 18 at Full Gospel Tabernacle. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Chapel.
KOZIELSKI — Kurt Jon Kozielski, 61, of Clovis died July 9. He was a diesel mechanic. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 19 at Family Community Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
PAPAGNI — Betty Jane Papagni, 88, of Fresno died July 8. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. July 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Remembrance: Little Mended Hearts of Fresno, 167 Mariposa St., Kingsburg, CA 93631. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
RHODES — Amber Renee Rhodes, 20, of Visalia died June 30. She was a student. Memorial: 1 p.m. July 20 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
RYLANT — Sandra L. Rylant, 60, of Fresno died July 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. July 14 at Fresno Funeral Chapel. Services to be held at a later date.
SCHAFFER — Harold Brooks Schaffer, 94, of Dinuba died July 9. He was an owner of Dinuba Lumber. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 15 at Dinuba Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
SEKISHIRO — Larry Keith Sekishiro, 57, of Dinuba died June 26. No services will be held. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
SLOAN — Wilbur Sloan, 79, of Madera died July 10. He was a retired truck driver for Cherokee Freight for 50 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 14 at Jay Chapel.
STONE — Marvin B. Stone, 79, of Fresno died July 10. He was an aircraft maintenance supervisor. Private service. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
TOROSIAN — Atomic Torosian, 67, of Fresno died July 7. He was a produce business owner. Service: Noon July 14 at Peoples Church; GL Johnson Chapel. Remembrance: Fresno State Foundation, 5244 N. Jackson Ave. KC45, Fresno, CA 93740. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
