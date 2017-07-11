Obituaries for Wednesday, July 12

AULT — Delmar L. Ault, 71, of Visalia died June 5. He was an educator. Services were held. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Miller Memorial Chapel.
BLEDSAW — Steven Bledsaw, 53, of Sacramento, formerly of Fresno, died June 26. He was a fork lift supervisor. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. July 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. July 14 at the funeral home.
BRYAN — Steve Bryan, 69, of Clovis died July 5. He was an LVN. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
CHING — Bertha Sam Ching, 96, of Castro Valley, formerly of Fresno, died July 6. She was a medical secretary for over 15 years. Service: Noon July 17 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Fay Wah Club Fresno Chinese Inc., 250 W. Hulbert Court, Fresno, CA 93711.
COGHLAN — Alfred Ray Coghlan, 88, of Traver died July 9. He was a truck driver. Service: 1 p.m. July 14 at Creighton Memorial Chapel.
CREIGHTON — John “Jack” S. Creighton, 88, of Kingsburg died July 8. He was a funeral director. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 9 a.m. July 17 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 10 a.m. July 17 at Kingsburg Covenant Church. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
DAVIS — Byre Eugene Davis, 96, of Reedley died July 5. He was an agriculture equipment dealer. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 12 at Reedley District Cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
DRIGGERS — David Ricky Driggers, 59, of Madera died July 8. He was a pipe insulator. Memorial: 5 p.m. July 15 at the Driggers residence. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GRISWOLD — Helen Shirley Griswold, 96, of Porterville died July 10. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 17 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
HEMMAN — Nellie Odessa Hemman, 83, of Caruthers died July 10. She was a homemaker for 68 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 12 at Washington Colony Cemetery District. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LYLES — Mary Lyles, 51, of Earlimart died July 9. She was a homemaker for 26 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
MARTIN — Lewis A. Martin, 85, of Hanford died June 21. He was a PG&E lineman. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 21 at Episcopal Church of the Saviour. Remembrance: Central Valley Parkinson’s Support Group, P.O. Box 7314, Visalia, CA 93290. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
MENGUISTU — Frances Ruth Menguistu, 36, of Fowler died June 30. She was a self-employed care provider. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon July 17 at Bethel Temple Church of God in Christ in Fresno. Service: Noon July 17 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
MICHALK — Roger G. Michalk, 74, of Clovis died July 6. He was an administrative chief for 23 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. July 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. July 14 at the funeral home. Graveside: 2 p.m. July 17 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
MONREAL — Arnulfo “Arno” Monreal Jr., 86, of Fresno died June 20. He was an office manager. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. July 14 at The Falls Event Center. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
MORENO — Maria Eleana Moreno, 37, of Fresno died July 9. She was an assembly line technician. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. July 14 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
MURRAY — Christa M. Murray, 70, of Madera died July 6. She was a retired waitress. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PARKINSON — Susan Jane Parkinson, 67, of Fresno died July 5. She was a librarian at Sanger High School for over 26 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. July 14 at New Hope Community Church. Remembrances: Donor’s favorite animal charity or pancreatic cancer research. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
PENDERGRASS — Marlene Pendergrass, 70, of Clovis died July 8. She was a bank teller. Celebration of Life: Noon July 14 at Clovis Hills Community Church. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital Foundation, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93638. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
POYTHRESS — Ransom H. Poythress, 100, of Clovis died July 9. He was a college professor. Memorial: 1 p.m. July 12 at Fresno First Baptist Church. Remembrances: Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA 93704 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
RAMIREZ — Concepcion “Connie” Ramirez, 89, of Fresno died July 8. She was an agricultural supervisor. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. July 15 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. July 17 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
ROSS — Roberta Lynn Ross, 58, of Fresno died July 6. She was a co-owner of Chicken Pie Shop. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 14 at Northside Christian Church. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
RUBIO — Felix Rubio Sr., 65, of Fresno died July 10. He was a landscaper for the city of Fresno for 34 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 14 at St. John’s Cathedral.
RUNNELS-ANDERSON — Diane Ann Runnels-Anderson, 55, of Fresno died July 6. She was an owner of a daycare center. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. July 17 at the funeral home.
SEALEY — Maryann Sealey, 55, of Fresno died July 4. She was a sales representative. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SOOJIAN — Asadoor Soojian, 89, of Sanger died June 27. He was a baker for 70 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. July 15 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 710 N. Sunnyside Ave. in Clovis. Arrangements: Farewell – Clovis Arrangement Center & Crematory.
STOCKTON — Chester Stockton, 90, of Fresno died July 7. He was a cement contractor for over 45 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 14 at Belmont Memorial Park.
TAPP — William Henry Ballard Tapp Jr., 81, of Madera died July 5. He was a command sergeant major in the military. Service: 10 a.m. July 14 at Madera United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
VILLEGAS — Jose M. Villegas, 49, of Dinuba died July 6. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. July 14 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
WALKINGSTICK — Kenneth Clarke Walkingstick, 74, of Madera died June 19. He was a construction equipment operator. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. July 15 at The Well Community Church, 4545 N. Palm Ave. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
YOUNG — Judith Anne Young, 57, of Fresno died July 9. She was a medical insurance broker at Emerson Reid. Memorial: 10 a.m. July 15 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ZANINA — Marina Zanina, 48, of Fresno died July 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 14 at Farewell Funeral Service. Private service.
