Obituaries for Tuesday, July 11

BROWN — Donald Ray Brown, 80, of Sanger died July 6. He was a California Highway Patrol officer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 11 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 9 a.m. July 12 at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrance: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
CORTEZ — Senorino Cortez, 92, of Fresno died July 6. He was a farm laborer for 60 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. July 14 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. July 14 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 14 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CROUCH — Wayne Floyd Crouch, 71, of Riverdale died July 5. He was a retired postmaster. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Riverdale Assembly of God. Service: 10 a.m. July 14 at the church. Remembrance: Fresno Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1422, Fresno, CA 93716. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
HUCKABAY — Troy G. Huckabay, 77, of Kingsburg died July 9. He was a farmer. Graveside: 9 a.m. July 14 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
PAKANOVA — Vera Ivanovna Pakanova, 90, of Fresno died July 7. She was a homemaker for 52 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 14 at Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ — Virginia Ann Rodriguez, 80, of Madera died July 8. She was a retired winery worker for Oberti Olives. Mass: 9 a.m. July 17 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SEPULVEDA SERRATO — Miguel Sepulveda Serrato, 73, of Porterville died July 7. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home.
SERRANO — RoseAnn Burkhart Serrano, 72, of Le Grand died June 25. She was a farmer. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. July 12 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. July 13 at the church. Remembrances: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund, 14075 E. Le Grand Road, Le Grand, CA 95333 or The Carole Stinson Literacy Foundation, P.O. Box 65, Menlo Park, CA 94026. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
