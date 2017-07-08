Obituaries for Sunday, July 9

CHAVEZ — Lupe Davila Chavez, 97, of Pinadale died July 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Service: 10 a.m. July 13 at The Well Community Church, 4545 N. Palm Ave. Wake: 5 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home.
FLETCHER — Dick James Fletcher, 87, of Fresno died July 6. He was a plumber for 50 years. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. July 11 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
FREITAS — Maria Albina Freitas, 84, of Fresno died July 4. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. July 12 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GRAY — Brian Rene Gray Jr., 28, of Bakersfield, formerly of Fresno, died June 13. He was a self-employed salesman. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 10 at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bakersfield. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
GREGORY — Max Gregory, 89, of Clovis died July 5. He was the former owner of Sierra Office Machine. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. July 13 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HAROUTUNIAN — Jay Haroutunian, 60, of Fresno died July 1. He was a fleet manager at Hedrick Chevrolet. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HARRINGTON — Patricia Ramona Harrington, 70, of Fresno died July 3. She was a retired group home counselor for Bennett Center. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. July 15 at The Fresno Salvation Army Citadel. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HAWKINS — James Hawkins, 101, of Fresno died July 4. He was a laborer. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. July 13 at Mt. View Cemetery.
HEMMAN — William Edward Hemman, 85, of Caruthers died July 3. He was a retired supervisor for Valley Nitrogen. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. July 11 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 12 at Washington Colony Cemetery District. Remembrances: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, CA 93711, www.heart.org or donor’s favorite charity.
HOOVER — Bill Hoover, 86, of Fresno died July 1. He was a retired teacher. Memorial: 2 p.m. July 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Remembrance: Veterans Administration Medical Center, 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703.
IKEDA — Lily Yuriye Ikeda, 95, of Irvine, formerly of Fresno, died June 23. She was an attendance clerk for Fresno Unified School District. Graveside: 11 a.m. July 14 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
KELLER — Matthew Ian Keller, 28, of Fresno died June 16. He was a cashier for three years. Memorial: 5 p.m. July 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
KELLER RAMOS — Joanne Keller Ramos, 49, of Fresno died June 16. She was a homemaker for six years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. No services will be held.
KING — Charles Henry King, 71, of Fresno died June 30. He was a laborer. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. July 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home.
LADD — Joyce Virginia Ladd, 79, of Fresno died July 6. She was a retired dental assistant. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LANE — Bobby Wayne Lane, 83, of Selma died June 14. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. July 16 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. July 17 at the funeral home.
LANGE — Arthur H. Lange, 94, of Reedley died June 27. He was a research scientist. Memorial: 10 a.m. July 14 at Creighton Memorial Chapel.
LE ROY — Dorothy Elaine Le Roy, 88, of Madera died June 23. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 9 a.m. July 14 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
MARPEL — Joseph Anthony Marpel, 28, of Fresno died June 27. He was a soldier in the U.S. Army. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon July 11 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: Noon July 11 at the funeral home.
MCGEE — Larry Lovan McGee, 68, of Hanford died July 1. Service: Noon July 14 at Lily of the Valley. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
MORRISON — Lillie Mae Morrison, 92, of Fresno died July 4. She owned a cosmetics business. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
NORRIS-ANTHONY — Linda Maria Norris-Anthony, 64, of Fresno died July 1. She was a legal assistant for Fresno County. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. July 13 at the funeral home.
OTTO — Evelyn Marie Otto, 76, of Fresno died June 25. She was a retired teller for Wells Fargo Bank. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. July 15 at Glen Agnes Hospitality Room. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
PEREZ — Robert L. Perez, 36, of Clovis died June 23. He worked in rebar construction. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. July 14 at Boice Funeral Home.
POINTER — Shirley Ann Pointer, 68, of Fresno died July 2. She was a retired service provider for Catholic Charities. Service: 11 a.m. July 15 at Greater Macedonia Church of God. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
RODARMEL — Mary M. Rodarmel, 92, of Lemoore died July 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 11 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. July 12 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Remembrance: Children’s Hospital Central California, Oncology Unit, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
SANDERS — Doris Sanders, 91, of Kingsburg died June 29. She was a city transit driver. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 11 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
SILOS — Amalia Silos, 88, of Fresno died July 5. She was a nurses aide. Service: 10 a.m. July 13 at Lisle Funeral Home.
STEINHAUER — Kathryn Louise Steinhauer, 77, of Clovis died June 29. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Remembrance: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
STOUT — David Barry Stout, 60, of Fresno died June 26. He was a correctional counselor for the California Department of Corrections. Memorial: 11 a.m. July 15 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel.
THROOP — Vickie Lynn Throop, 64, of Fresno died July 1. She was an assistant purchaser for Gottschalks for 32 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. July 14 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675.
VEGA — Ruben Henry Vega III, 56, of Fresno died July 2. He was a private security officer for the Poverello House. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. July 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home.
VEITL — Beverly J. Veitl, 82, of Kingsburg died July 4. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. July 13 at Creighton Memorial Chapel.
WELLS — Mable Irene Wells, 79, of Fresno died June 28. She was a manicurist. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. July 15 at Boice Funeral Home.
WELLS — Lillian A. Wells, 92, of Fresno died July 4. She was a retired coach for many bowling leagues for over 40 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 12 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, 1528 Chapala St., Suite 204, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, alz.org; AsceraCare Hospice, 650 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93711; donor’s favorite no-kill animal shelter. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WILSON — David Herbert Wilson, 75, of Fresno died July 4. He was a retired design engineer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
YORK — Martha Christine York, 93, of North Fork died July 1. She was a teacher. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 15 at North Fork Cemetery. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
