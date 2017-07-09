Obituaries for Monday, July 10

RIVAS — Joseph Peter Rivas, 95, of Fresno died June 22. He was a mechanic at Roma Winery for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 14 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church.
ROTRAMEL — Michael Rotramel, 69, of Clovis died June 21. He was a tax clerk for the Internal Revenue Service. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SANDOVAL — Joe Rivas Sandoval, 88, of Fresno died June 29. He was a licensed clinical social worker for 35 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. July 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrances: Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777 or Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701.
