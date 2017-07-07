Obituaries for Saturday, July 8

ANAYA — James Anaya, 64, of Madera died July 4. He was an agricultural foreman. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. July 9 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. July 10 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
ASTORGA MEDRANO — Guadalupe Astorga Medrano, 77, of Porterville died July 5. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 3 p.m. July 13 to 8 a.m. July 14 at the Efren Astorga residence in Terra Bella. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 13 at the residence. Mass: 11 a.m. July 14 at St. Anne’s Church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
DOUANGDARA — Khamkeo Douangdara, 70, of Porterville died July 5. He was a nurse. Service: 11 a.m. July 13 at Myers Chapel.
GARRETT — Leslie Ann Garrett, 60, of Lemoore died June 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home.
GOODIN — Charles M. Goodin III, 64, of Clovis died July 6. He was a salesman for Home Depot. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
HUERTA — Maria Santos Huerta, 62, of Madera died July 2. She was a teacher. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 10 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. July 11 at St. Anthony of Padua Church.
JONES — Margot Jones, 85, of Fresno died June 29. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ROBLES — George Michael Robles, 67, of Prather died July 4. He was an equipment welder for 40 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 9 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 10 at St. John’s Cathedral.
SIFUENTES — Ruben H. Sifuentes, 85, of Fresno died June 24. He was a nurse’s aide. Graveside: 11 a.m. July 5 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
VARGAS — Martin Vargas, 52, of Porterville died June 30. He was a field worker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 11 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. July 12 at St. Anne’s Church.
