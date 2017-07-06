Obituaries for Friday, July 7

CALLISON — Robert A. Callison, 87, of Dinuba died July 3. He was a farmer. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 10 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Remembrances: Palm Village Retirement Community, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654 or Nancy Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
DYKES — George R. Dykes, 80, of Porterville died July 3. He was a pastor. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Myers Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. July 14 at the funeral home.
EALEY — Jewelene Ealey, 61, of Fresno died June 30. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
HERNANDEZ — Lucy Barrios Hernandez, 88, of Porterville died July 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 12 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. July 13 at St. Anne’s Church.
LOGAN — Latisha Lynn Logan, 37, of Madera died June 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. July 10 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. July 11 at Second Baptist Church.
MARTINEZ — Valentin Juarez Martinez, 83, of Selma died June 30. He was a landscaper for 20 years. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. July 10 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 10 at St. John’s Cathedral. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 11 at the church.
MONROE — Johnny “Dean” Monroe, 79, of Porterville died July 5. He was a real estate agent. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. July 10 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. July 11 at Woodville Cemetery.
ROCHA — Wanda June Rocha, 86, of Riverdale died June 30. She was a retired LVN at Hanford Community Hospital. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 7 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Graveside: Noon July 7 at Lemoore Cemetery.
SALINAS — Victoria Salinas, 86, of Sanger died June 29. She was a packer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. July 9 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. July 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave.
SANCHEZ — Carlos Manuel Sanchez Sr., 51, of Porterville died July 1. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. July 9 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. July 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Lindsay.
SHELTON — Margaret Judith Shelton, 90, of Fresno died June 28. She was a teaching assistant for over 20 years. Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 14 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. July 14 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. July 14 at the church. Remembrance: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5730 N. First St., Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
