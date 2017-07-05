Obituaries for Thursday, July 6

BERGE — Leola Berge, 98, of Clovis died July 1. She was a grocery clerk. Visitation: 9:15 to 10 a.m. July 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Rosary: 10 a.m. July 8 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 8 at the church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BRANDON CONWAY — Carla Sue Brandon Conway, 62, of Fresno died June 30. She was a psychologist. Services were held. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
CAIATI — Mary Leona Caiati, 99, of Fresno died July 3. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 10 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Remembrance: State Center College Foundation, Fresno Parlor Lecture Club, 390 W. Fir Ave., Suite 300, Bldg. B, account number 911399, Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CALDERA — Rogelio Caldera, 48, of Fresno died June 20. He was an assembly worker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. July 6 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 6 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. July 7 at the funeral home.
CAMPOS — Richard G. Campos, 73, of Fresno died June 27. He was an auto repair manager. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Cherished Memories Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. July 7 at Easton Presbyterian Church.
CASHEW — Phillip Cashew, 62, of Fresno died June 19. Service: 10 a.m. July 7 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
DOTTERS — Elizabeth Jean Dotters, 94, of Porterville died July 4. She was a secretary. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
ENGVALL — Willard Ray Engvall, 91, of Fresno died July 3. He was a farmer. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. July 10 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. July 11 at the funeral home.
ESTRANERO — Dominga C. Estranero, 88, of Fresno died June 30. She was a homemaker for 68 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. July 10 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. July 10 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 10 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GILLISPIE — Patsy Jean Gillispie, 75, of Fresno died June 27. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HAMILTON — Charles E. Hamilton, 98, of Selma died June 30. He was the owner of Hamilton Grocery Store. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Easton Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
HAMPSON — Jean Louise Hampson, 86, of Fresno died June 26. She was a sales representative for a bookstore. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HEINRICHS — Loretta Lee Heinrichs, 80, of Reedley died June 30. She was a matron of public education. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. July 7 at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church. Service: 10 a.m. July 7 at the church. Remembrance: Hartland Christian Camp, 5761 Eshom Valley Drive, Badger, CA 93603. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
JIZMEJIAN — Josephine Jizmejian, 85, of Fresno died June 14. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. July 7 at SouthPoint Church. Remembrance: SouthPoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
LANGPAAP — Daniel H. Langpaap, 92, of Fresno died June 28. He was a principal. No services will be held. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
LOPEZ — Orlando Tirol Lopez, 80, of Woodland Hills, formerly of Fresno, died June 30. He was a retail manager for 20 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. July 8 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary and Service: 10 a.m. July 8 at the funeral home.
MCGARVIN — Michael Lee McGarvin, 73, of Fresno died July 1. He was the founder and fellowship director of the Poverello House. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. July 11 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. July 11 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. July 12 at the church. Remembrance: Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
OSTERGREN — Richard Carl Ostergren, 82, of Fresno died June 25. He was an engineering consultant for the FAA for 43 years. Service: 1 p.m. July 10 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. July 12 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
POINDEXTER — Lori Poindexter, 53, of Fresno died May 26. She was an accountant. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Lemoore Cemetery District. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
QUEZADA CERVANTES — Jose Daniel Quezada Cervantes, 38, of Madera died June 28. He was a welder. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Nuestra Senora De Guadalupe Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. July 7 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
SAUCEDA — Mary G. Sauceda, 86, of Fresno died June 28. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. July 6 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. July 6 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
SCHENDEL — Donna L. Schendel, 65, of Porterville died July 4. She was a newspaper advertising sales representative. Service: 11 a.m. July 10 at Myers Chapel.
SERRANO — Frank Joseph Serrano III, 33, of Fresno died June 29. He was a receptionist for Trinity Program. Mass: 10 a.m. July 7 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
YOUNG — Sylvia Ann Young, 78, of Coarsegold died July 4. She was a dog groomer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
