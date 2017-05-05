Obituaries for Saturday, May 6

ALCANTAR — Maria Ceballos Alcantar, 54, of Tulare died May 3. She was a housekeeper for Young’s Commercial Transfer for 15 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. May 9 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Rosary and Mass: 9:30 a.m. May 10 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
BRAME — Jo Brame, 88, of Coarsegold died May 4. She was a retired hydraulic mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BREAUD — Geraldine Ann Breaud, 79, of Salt Lake City, formerly of Selma, died April 23. She was a homemaker. No services will be held.
CHESER — Jeanann Cheser, 79, of Tulare died April 12. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
HARROLD — Jimmy Harrold, 55, of Madera died April 29. He was a shipping and receiving clerk for Jack’s Tire and Oil. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 8 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
KIZZIAR — Bruce Leonard Kizziar, 81, of Porterville died April 19. He was a real estate agent. Service: 11 a.m. May 20 at Westfield Christian Church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MEDINA — Jose De Jesus Medina, 91, of Fresno died April 24. He was a farmworker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SCHMIDT — Jo Schmidt, 75, of Reedley died April 24. She was a secretary. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 13 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
SINKS — Leslie E. Sinks Jr., 77, of Shaver Lake died May 25. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. May 8 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. No services will be held. Remembrances: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
SOUTHICHAK — Sangvien Southichak, 43, of Fresno died May 2. She was a teacher for four years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. May 8 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. May 9 at the funeral home.
TAYLOR — Melba Marine Taylor, 95, of Clovis died May 1. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
TYRRELL — Donald M. Tyrrell, 92, of Porterville died May 4. He was a citrus grower business owner. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
WHITE — Gerry Leon White, 69, of Kingsburg died May 1. He was a quality assurance supervisor. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 9 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Remembrance: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, P.O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
WILHOIT — Joan Denise Wilhoit, 59, of Tulare died May 4. She was a bank representative for Tucoemas Federal Credit Union for 22 years. Services pending. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
