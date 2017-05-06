Obituaries for Sunday, May 7

BATSURA — Yevdokiya Ivanovna Batsura, 88, of Fresno died April 30. She was a homemaker for 62 years. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. May 8 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. May 8 at the funeral home.
BEASLEY — Aaron Bradley Beasley, 19, of Clovis died May 2. He was a pool service technician. Memorial: 2 p.m. May 12 at Clovis Hills Community Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BUSTOS NAVARRO — Eduarda Bustos Navarro, 85, of Fresno died May 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 9 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
CASTILLO — Maria Francisca Castillo, 91, of Clovis died May 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 10 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. May 11 at St. John’s Cathedral.
COOLEY — William Cooley Sr., 74, of Fresno died May 4. He was a custodian. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. May 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. May 13 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
DOSS-PAGNINI — Connie Lynn Doss-Pagnini, 66, of Madera died May 1. She was a retired administrative assistant. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 9 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DUDLEY — Richard Elton Dudley, 81, of Fresno died April 28. He was a teacher for 27 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 12 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 13 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma.
EDMONDS — Lillian Katherine Edmonds, 77, of Bakersfield, formerly of Fresno, died April 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. May 11 at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bakersfield. Service: 11 a.m. May 12 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
ENRIQUEZ — Benselada Enriquez, 89, of Clovis died April 27. She was a production assembler. Visitation: 1 to 5:30 p.m. May 9 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 10 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
EREVIA — Maria E. Erevia, 71, of Parlier died May 4. She was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. May 8 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. May 9 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
FELIPE — Marjorie Anne Felipe, 84, of Lemoore died May 3. She was a retired newspaper editor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 10 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 11 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Graveside: 2 p.m. May 11 at Tulare Cemetery. Remembrance: St. Peter’s Building Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
FLORES — Luis John Flores, 40, of Kingsburg died May 2. He was a culinary artist. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. May 11 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. May 11 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 12:30 p.m. May 11 at Breaking Free Revival Center in Fresno.
JENSEN — Dean L. Jensen, 87, of Riverdale died May 2. He was a dairy farmer. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 15 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
KESSELMAN — Lillian Kesselman, 92, of Fresno died Feb. 27. She was a retired dietitian at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, NJ. Services were held. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
KRUEGER — Lemore H. Krueger, 71, of Clovis died May 1. He was a CNC operator programmer. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LEE — John Paul Lee, 59, of Caruthers died April 30. He was a construction worker. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 12 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
LOWREY — James Benton Lowrey, 85, of Orosi died May 2. He was a contractor. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 13 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
MARTINEZ — Mary Ann Martinez, 64, of San Jose, formerly of Fresno, died April 24. She was a sales manager for Lusamerica Fish Co. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. May 11 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. May 12 at St. John’s Cathedral.
MCGREGOR — John P. McGregor, 77, of Fresno died May 4. He was a welder. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MORLEY — Judy J. Morley, 70, of Fresno died April 22. She was a mental health counselor. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 12 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MUNOZ — Nazario Chico Munoz, 55, of Madera died April 29. He was a lead man for Ardagh Group. Memorial: 5 p.m. May 10 at Farewell Funeral Service.
NICHOLS — Judith Sue Nichols, 73, of Hanford died April 30. She was a florist. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 9 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 10 at Hanford Cemetery.
OKUTSU — Sandra Okutsu, 57, of Sanger died April 30. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 8 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. May 12 at Northside Christian Church.
PARKER — Tracy Elaine Parker, 48, of Fresno died May 1. She was a homemaker for 19 years. Service: 1 p.m. May 9 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside Committal: 11 a.m. May 10 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
PUENTE — Soledad Puente, 92, of Sanger died May 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. May 9 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. May 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave.
ROSE — Betty Lou Rose, 89, of Fresno died April 23. She was a bookkeeper. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. May 11 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel.
STORIE — Ronald J. Storie, 76, of Fresno died April 30. He was a truck driver for 40 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
TORRES-AGUILAR — Arturo Torres-Aguilar, 40, of Kingsburg died April 24. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. No services will be held.
TRIGUEIRO — Bobby Trigueiro, 75, of Caruthers died May 1. He was a farmer and operator of Bob Trigueiro Custom Farming. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. May 7 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 7 at the church. Graveside: 2 p.m. May 8 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Remembrances: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636; CPDES Portuguese Hall, 172 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, CA 93706; Kingsburg High School FFA, 1900 18th Ave., Kingsburg, CA 93631. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
Comments