Obituaries for Friday, May 5

BISSETT — Ralph Erwin Bissett, 91, of Oakhurst died April 30. He was an assistant manager of agricultural operations. No services will be held. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
GAROFALO — Paul Joseph Garofalo, 59, of Selma died May 2. He was a salesman for Foster Farms Commodities Division for 29 years. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. May 7 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 3 p.m. May 7 at the funeral home. Graveside: 9 a.m. May 8 at Floral Memorial Park. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. May 8 at Pella Lutheran Church.
OBERTI — Mary C. Oberti, 96, of Clovis died May 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. May 7 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. May 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. May 8 at the church. Remembrances: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 929 Harvard Ave., Clovis, CA 93612 or donor’s favorite charity.
RODRIGUEZ — Juana C. Rodriguez, 92, of Madera died May 1. She was a retired cannery worker. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. May 7 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. May 8 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637.
STEELE — Anne Therese Steele, 86, of Fresno died April 29. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 9 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. May 10 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrance: Candlelight Guild and Holiday Boutique, 5080 N. Fruit Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
STONE — Rodney D. Stone, 61, of Porterville died April 27. He was a produce broker. Service: 10 a.m. May 10 at Myers Chapel.
THOMPSON — Kathleen Rae Thompson, 90, of Terra Bella died May 3. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
VASSILEV — Vesselin Tashkov Vassilev, 66, of Selma died April 25. He was an owner of Selma Pump Company. Memorial: 10 a.m. May 15 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
WAGENLEITNER — Austin William Wagenleitner, 20, of Clovis died May 2. He was a farmer. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. May 9 at New Harvest Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
