Obituaries for Tuesday, May 2

BARR — John Malcolm Barr, 65, of Orange Cove died April 19. He was a meat cutter. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CARDENAS — Carol Lynn Cardenas, 70, of Sacramento, formerly of Fresno, died April 12. She was a retired engineer for Pacific Telephone Co. Mass: 10 a.m. May 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Remembrance: The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 720295. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
COOK — James Joseph Cook, 75, of Fresno died April 21. He was a barber and barbershop owner. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Camilo Gonzalez, 61, of Visalia died April 29. He was a welder. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. May 6 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
HARLAN — Suzanna L. Harlan, 79, of Clovis died April 27. She was a teacher. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 10 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HELM — Darlene Helm, 70, of Selma died April 30. She was a purchasing agent for the IRS for 26 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 4 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 5 at Floral Memorial Park.
ISBELL — William Wilbur Isbell, 91, of Selma died April 22. He was a businessman. Private service. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
LOPEZ — Arthur Frank Lopez, 92, of Kingsburg died April 26. He was a commercial truck driver. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MARTINEZ — Paul John Martinez, 53, of Fresno died April 18. She was a glass company laborer for five years. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. May 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
MONIZ — Winnie Moniz, 91, of Fresno died April 27. She was a baker for Fresno Unified School District for 10 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 9:30 a.m. May 4 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
MURRIETTA-GOLDING — Isiah Anthony Murrietta-Golding, 16, of Fresno died April 18. He was a high school student and the son of Christine Pauline Lopez and Anthony Golding. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. May 4 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. May 5 at St. John’s Cathedral.
REEVES — Doris Lenell Reeves, 75, of Reedley died March 31. She was a certified nurses assistant. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
SCHARTON — Marie Teresa Scharton, 75, of Fresno died April 29. She was a retired librarian for Fresno Unified School District. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. May 5 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrances: Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701 or St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
SINGH — Mahendra “Sonny” Singh, 59, of Clovis died April 27. He was an ISO coordinator. Service: 11 a.m. May 3 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
STAUFFER — Rollie Stauffer Jr., 77, of Coarsegold died April 30. He was a toy maker for Mattel. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
STROMBERG — Richard August Stromberg, 80, of Springville died April 26. He was a teacher. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. No services will be held.
VELTE — James Wilson Velte, 80, of Springville died May 1. He was a truck driver. Service: 10 a.m. May 6 at Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
Comments