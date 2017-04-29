Obituaries for Sunday, April 30

ANIAG — Rebecca Castillo Aniag, 52, of Fresno died April 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: 10 a.m. May 6 at the funeral home.
AVILES — Migel Leyva Aviles, 61, of Fresno died April 26. He was a metal fabrication welder. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
BOLING — Frances G. Boling, 90, of Fresno died April 26. She was a nurses aide. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home.
BUSTAMANTE — Paul Bustamante Jr., 84, of Clovis died April 24. He was a bookkeeper. Service: 10 a.m. May 1 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CARRAWAY — Lessie Marie Carraway, 86, of Fresno died April 25. She was an assistant housekeeping officer. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. May 6 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
CEDILLO — Jason J. Cedillo, 42, of Fresno died April 19. He was a food demonstrator. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
FLORES — Sebastian Singh Flores, 21, of Kingsburg died April 23. He was an automotive service coordinator. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 2 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 2 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. May 3 at the church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
FOOTE — Charlene Foote, 89, of Friant died April 28. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
GAETA — Abel Gaeta, 24, of Madera died April 23. He was a tutor. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 2 at Jay Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. May 3 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.
GODBURN — John Christopher Godburn, 69, of Clovis died April 18. He was a special agent for the United States Air Force O.S.I. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 3 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Mass: 10:30 a.m. May 4 at the church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
HANSEN — William Jacob Hansen, 88, of Selma died April 24. He was a school administrator. Graveside: 2 p.m. May 4 at Washington Colony Cemetery in Fresno. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
JENNINGS — Wanda Jennings, 94, of Oklahoma, formerly of Madera, died April 26. She was a retired welder for Rohr Aircraft. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. May 2 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. May 3 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation Of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650.
JOHNSON — Shirley Dean Johnson, 68, of Fresno died April 23. She was a licensed vocational nurse. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. May 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. May 3 at the funeral home.
KENNEDY — Beverly Ann Kennedy, 88, of Fresno died April 24. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
LEMMONS — Roger Dale Lemmons, 66, of Clovis died April 25. He was a correctional officer with Oahu Community Correctional Center in Honolulu. Visitation: 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. May 5 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
LOCKIE — William Edward Lockie Jr., 86, of Clovis died April 8. He was a retired naval officer. Graveside: 2 p.m. May 5 at Fowler Cemetery District. Memorial: 4:30 p.m. May 5 at North Fresno Church Mennonite Brethren. Remembrances: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, support.woundedwarriorproject.org or North Fresno Church Mennonite Brethren, 5724 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
MADDING — James D. Madding, 76, of Mariposa died April 26. He was a sales manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MONREAL — Demetrio Soliz Monreal, 78, of Avenal died April 27. He was a maintenance foreman. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 4 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. May 5 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
NGUYEN — Hien Quang Nguyen, 53, of Clovis died April 25. He was a cook crew manager for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. May 2 at Boice Funeral Home. Prayer Service: 7:45 a.m. May 3 at the funeral home. Graveside: 9 a.m. May 3 at Clovis Cemetery.
ORTEGA — Soledad Ortega, 86, of Fresno died April 22. She was an assistant nurse for 10 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 1 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 1 at the funeral home. Graveside: Noon May 2 at Belmont Memorial Park.
PEREZ VALDEZ — Juana Perez Valdez, 63, of Selma died April 26. She worked for Angelica Linen. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. May 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
RUBY — Florence Emma Ruby, 87, of Fresno died April 26. She was an office manager for Fresno Unified School District for over 33 years. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. May 1 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. May 1 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: East Fresno Kiwanis, P.O. Box 28537, Fresno, CA 93729.
RUSSELL — Deanna Russell, 56, of Clovis died April 25. She was a waitress and server at Harris Ranch for 21 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 12 at Northwest Church. Remembrance: Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
STEPHENS — Teresa L. Stephens, 66, of Fresno died April 18. She was a physical therapy aide for Saint Agnes Hospital. No services will be held. Remembrance: Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M St., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
STEWART — Richard Thomas Stewart Jr., 88, of Fresno died April 27. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 11 a.m. May 9 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
TOONE — Karin Toone, 55, of Bakersfield, formerly of Clovis, died April 21. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. May 6 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
UPSHUR — Diane M. Upshur, 55, of Lemoore died April 25. She was a home health care provider. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. May 3 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. May 4 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
WICK — Brian Richard Wick, 66, of Ahwahnee died April 23. He was a retired real estate agent. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
YBARRA — Eugenio “Henny” Juan Ybarra, 19, of Fresno died April 14. He was a security guard for one year. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. May 4 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home. Funeral Liturgy: 10 a.m. May 5 at the funeral home.
