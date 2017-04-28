Obituaries for Saturday, April 29

ACTON — Delbert Dea Acton, 81, of Porterville died April 27. He was a farm laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
AVALOS MARTINEZ — Ruben E. Avalos Martinez, 46, of Fresno died April 26. He was a custodian. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 29 at The Bridge Church. Service: 4 p.m. April 29 at El Puente – Iglesia Evengelica Libre. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
BURNS — Wayne Ferdinand Burns, 80, of Madera died April 25. He owned a building materials store. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BUSTOS — Margaret Contreras Bustos, 84, of Madera died April 25. She was a nursing assistant. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. May 1 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. May 1 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. May 1 at the church. Remembrances: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
DAVIS — Linda Kay Davis, 56, of Fresno died April 26. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
JENNINGS — Alice Lucille Jennings, 77, of Porterville died April 26. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
JONES-WHITTLE — Genice Jones-Whittle, 77, of Fresno died April 18. She was a supervisor for Fresno County. Service: 1 p.m. April 29 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
LOGAN — Paul S. Logan, 57, of Fowler died April 23. He was an engineer inspector for the city of Fresno for 15 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 29 at Pella Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
MARTINEZ — Rudy Martinez, 54, of Porterville died April 26. He was a retail store dispatcher. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. May 4 at St. Anne’s Church. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. May 4 at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin.
SIFUENTES — Gus Sifuentes, 58, of Fresno died April 16. He was a gardener. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 3 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SNYDER — Ann T. Snyder, 85, of Porterville died April 20. She was a social worker. Service: 11 a.m. May 6 at United Presbyterian Church of Terra Bella. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
SPICER — Ruby Alice Spicer, 89, of Visalia died April 28. She was an operator for the phone company. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 4 at Reedley Cemetery District. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
VASQUEZ — Ofelia Vasquez, 43, of Porterville died April 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 4 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. May 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. May 5 at St. Anne’s Church.
WIENS — Jason C. Wiens, 24, of Clovis died April 23. He was a United States Army medic for six years. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrance: Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
