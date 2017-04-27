Death Notices

April 27, 2017 3:18 PM

Obituaries for Friday, April 28

BURKS — Tommy Burks, 70, of Tulare died April 24. He was a self-employed mechanic for 40 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.

BUSSEY — Harold Bussey, 72, of Exeter died April 24. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 29 at New Life Assembly of God Church. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.

GARCIA — Edward R. Garcia, 80, of Madera died April 26. He was a roofer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.

GOMEZ — Jose Enrique Gomez, 56, of Fresno died April 15. He was a fish company clerk. Services pending. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.

GRIFFIN — Robbin G. Griffin, 53, of Fresno died April 19. She was a customer service representative for Verizon. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.

JACKSON — David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno died April 18. He was a telemarketer. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

KAUR — Gurmail Kaur, 83, of Fresno died April 24. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 29 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.

MOORE — Johnie Embry Moore, 81, of Fresno died April 15. He was an owner and operator of an auto parts store. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

QUEZADA SANDOVAL — Maria Guadalupe Quezada Sandoval, 65, of Mendota died April 25. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. May 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. May 3 at the church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. May 4 at the church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.

ROCHA — Sandra Julie Rocha, 61, of Fresno died April 27. She was a sales clerk. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

STEVENS — Darrell L. Stevens, 59, of Lindsay died April 24. He was a window glazier. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.

VILLEGAS PEREZ — Eladio Villegas Perez, 60, of Firebaugh died April 26. He was a farmworker. Mass: 7 p.m. April 28 at St. Joseph’s Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

WATHEN — Jack Wathen, 83, of Fresno died April 14. He was a home builder and developer. Rosary: 11 a.m. April 28 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. April 28 at the church. Remembrances: San Joaquin Memorial High School, 1406 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93703; Right To Life of Central California, 1742 E. Griffith Way, Fresno, CA 93726; Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

WILLIAMS — Donald Louis Williams, 67, of Sanger died April 25. He was a key account manager. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. April 28 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1880 Gettysburg Ave. in Clovis. Service: 10 a.m. April 28 at the church. Remembrance: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund or Humanitarian Fund, philanthropies.org. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.

