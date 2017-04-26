Death Notices

April 26, 2017 3:18 PM

Obituaries for Thursday, April 27

ALFVING — Alberta Mae Alfving, 74, of Fresno died April 24. She was an educator for 30 years. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. May 1 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. May 1 at Valley Life Community Church in Selma. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.

COATS — Barbara Ann Coats, 82, of Dinuba died April 24. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. May 1 at Dinuba Church of the Nazarene. Service: 1 p.m. May 1 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.

COULANDER — Christine Coulander, 92, of Visalia died April 25. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.

COVIELLO — John Arthur Coviello, 73, of Fresno died April 3. Services pending. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.

CRACKEL — James M. Crackel, 90, of Clovis died April 6. He was a teacher for grades K-9 for 40 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 2 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

ERICKSON — Lavon Cyril Erickson, 87, of Fresno died April 23. He was a retired industrial engineer for California State University, Fresno. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 28 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: 3 p.m. April 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Remembrance: Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93726.

EVANS — Shayna Lee Evans, 32, of Fresno died April 22. She was an office manager for Ray’s Towing. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Service: Noon April 28 at the funeral home.

HEREVIA — Oralia Ramirez Herevia, 82, of Orange Cove died April 25. She was a farmworker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 28 at St. Isidore the Farmers Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 28 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 28 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.

JORGENSEN — Denton V. Jorgensen, 78, of Fresno died April 24. He was a co-owner of Jorgensen Battery. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

PEREZ — Raul Manuel Perez, 69, of Fresno died April 19. He was a bus driver for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. April 28 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

RODRIGUEZ — Maria L. Rodriguez, 96, of Reedley died April 23. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 27 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. April 28 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier.

SEE — Nalee See, 30, of Visalia died April 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. May 1 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. May 2 at Grace Lutheran Church.

SHIELDS — Michael Thomas Shields, 57, of Fresno died April 9. He was a computer technician. Services pending. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

TORRES — Jean Rosalie Torres, 74, of Selma died April 17. She was a packer for Del Monte Cannery. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. May 15 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Fowler. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.

VIDALES — Delilah Vidales, 7, of San Joaquin died April 20. She was the daughter of Jazmin Betancourt and Luis Rios. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. April 27 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman. Rosary: 4 p.m. April 27 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 28 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

