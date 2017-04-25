Death Notices

April 25, 2017 3:40 PM

Obituaries for Wednesday, April 26

ADAMS — Joseph Adams, 95, of Tulare died April 21. He was a central office technician. Service: 11 a.m. April 29 at First Christian Church in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.

BETANCOURT — Carmen Betancourt, 60, of Firebaugh died April 18. She was a member at Diamond Learning Center. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. April 27 at Jay Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 28 at Good News Ministries in Santa Maria.

BURGESS — Charles Dana Burgess, 61, of Fresno died March 3. He was a private petitioner. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

BURGESS — Esther Johanna Burgess, 93, of Fresno died April 23. She was a retired ceramic shop owner. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

BURKET — Thomas J. Burket, 73, of Fresno died April 22. He was an aircraft engineer. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

CASEY — Cynthia Louise Casey, 60, of Fresno died April 22. She was a teacher at Webster Elementary School for 31 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 29 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Project Survival Cat Haven, 38257 E. Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap, CA 93621. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.

CASTILLO — Virginia V. Castillo, 48, of Fresno died April 8. Graveside: Noon April 27 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.

COOPER — Jill Cooper, 88, of Fresno died April 21. She was a security specialist for the U.S. government. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

GOMEZ — Ruben E. Gomez Sr., 59, of Fresno died March 30. He was a carpenter. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

GREER — Bruce E. Greer, 55, of Lemon Cove died April 15. He was a sales associate at Sears. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 28 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

HARVEY — Doris Elaine Harvey, 79, of Oakhurst died April 18. She was a school teacher. Mass: 10 a.m. April 27 at Our Lady of the Sierra Parish. Remembrances: Our Lady of the Sierra Parish, 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst, CA 93644 or Ladies of the Elk’s Lodge #2724, P.O. Box 2569, Oakhurst, CA 93644. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.

HESTON — Andrew Charles Heston, 28, of Fresno died April 14. He was a solar panel installer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: Noon April 28 at the funeral home.

HOBBS — Ronald David Hobbs, 72, of Exeter died April 24. He was a mechanic. Private service. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.

LEMUS VIDALES — Beatriz Lemus Vidales, 83, of Fresno died April 23. She was a business owner for 47 years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Rosary: 1 p.m. April 26 at the church. Mass: 1:30 p.m. April 26 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

LIANG — Jin Zhen Liang, 100, of Richmond, formerly of Fresno, died April 22. She was a restaurant kitchen helper. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 28 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 29 at the funeral home.

LYLE — Warren Lyle, 71, of Squaw Valley died April 6. He was a tax examiner for the IRS. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.

MARCHINI — Georgia Mae Marchini, 83, of Fresno died March 9. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. April 29 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.

MASSEY — Vincent Massey, 57, of Ohio, formerly of Fresno, died April 19. Service: 10 a.m. April 29 at New Beginnings – A City of Refuge. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

MIURA — Shigeto Miura, 95, of Fresno died April 16. He was a gardener. Memorial: 4 p.m. May 6 at Lisle Funeral Home Chapel.

NEBELSICK — Ervin Henry Nebelsick, 93, of Fresno died April 21. He was a claims adjustor for Santa Fe Railroad 43 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 28 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. April 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.

PACHECO — Joseph Anthony Pacheco Jr., 84, of Kerman died April 17. He was a dairymen for 70 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 28 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

POWELL — Mitchell T. Powell, 54, of Fresno died April 23. He was a landscaper. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

SMITH — Prestin Lee Smith, 20, of Kingsburg died April 23. He was a farmer. Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. April 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. April 30 at the church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. May 1 at the church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.

TAYLOR — Marilyn L. Taylor, 82, of Fresno died April 13. She was a government clerk. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 28 at Northside Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.

TORRES — Michael Scott Torres, 25, of Kingsburg died April 23. He was a forklift driver. Mass: 1 p.m. April 28 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.

WELKER — Ronald Darden Welker, 92, of Clovis died April 22. He worked in retail furniture sales for 48 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 2 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Remembrance: Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

ZURILGEN — David L. Zurilgen, 69, of Fresno died April 23. He sold life insurance for 21 years. Service: 11 a.m. April 29 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Remembrances: National Parkinson Foundation, 206 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or donor’s favorite charity.

