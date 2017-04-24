Death Notices

April 24, 2017 3:25 PM

Obituaries for Tuesday, April 25

BISWELL — Brenda Marlene Biswell, 74, of Hanford died April 18. She was a retired bank manager. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 27 at Kings County Bowl. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.

BRAXTON — Ruth Boaz Braxton, 95, of Clovis died April 20. She was an administrative assistant for 40 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 25 at Liberty Cemetery in Fresno. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

BUCHANAN — Christine Michelle Buchanan, 35, of Fresno died April 22. She was a shift leader. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.

BURNITZKI — Douglas Burnitzki, 35, of Dinuba died April 22. He was a student. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. May 1 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. May 2 at the funeral home.

CEDERQUIST — Vivian Eleanor Cederquist, 96, of Selma died April 20. She was a farmer. No services will be held. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.

CHACON — Mario Chacon Jr., 45, of Porterville died April 21. He was a graphic designer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. April 28 at the funeral home.

CORONA — Esperanza Corona, 43, of Porterville died April 19. She was a tax preparation business owner. Service: 10 a.m. April 25 at Centro de Adoracion in Poplar. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.

CURTIS — Marvin L. Curtis, 61, of Clovis died April 21. He was a veterinary electron microscopy technician for 10 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 28 at Boice Funeral Home.

EM — Bunthoeun Em, 58, of Fresno died April 24. He was a Cambodian soldier for five years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. April 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home.

JIMENEZ — Miguel S. Jimenez, 93, of Avenal died April 20. He was a farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. April 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.

JONES — Robert Vern Jones, 65, of Bakersfield, formerly of Fresno, died April 20. He was a tree surgeon. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 29 at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bakersfield. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.

KIDDER — Fonetta Jane Kidder, 101, of Porterville died April 23. She was a housekeeper. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.

LAMB — Edyth Mae Lamb, 82, of Porterville died April 22. She was a mail carrier. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.

LARA — Jose Lara, 66, of Visalia died April 20. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Service: Noon April 26 at the funeral home.

MORAGA — Jane C. Moraga, 67, of Fresno died April 20. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 27 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 27 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

O’BYRNE — William J. O’Byrne, 64, of Kingsburg died April 22. He was a metallurgist. Mass: 10 a.m. April 25 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.

PENDERGAST — Jane Pendergast, 92, of Fresno died April 8. She was a waitress. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.

POWELL — Merle Roy Powell, 89, of Porterville died April 20. He was a concrete batch man. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. April 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.

POYTRESS — Sheila Ann Poytress, 59, of Auberry died April 12. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 26 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

PRESSEY — Lyman Benjamin Pressey, 92, of Clovis died April 18. He was an owner, operator and rancher for local peach production ranches. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

QUINONEZ — Esther Quinonez, 94, of Tulare died April 18. She was a home health caregiver for 20 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. May 1 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.

RODRIGUEZ — Raul Badillo Rodriguez, 41, of Fresno died April 21. He was a sales manager for Hertz, Inc. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 26 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

ROSALES — Margarito C. Rosales, 85, of Fresno died April 17. He was a meat cutter at Jersey Meat Packing for 20 years. Graveside: 2 p.m. June 14 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

SAYAVONG — Bounmy Sayavong, 76, of Fresno died April 21. He was a Laotian soldier for 10 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. April 25 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. April 26 at the funeral home.

SOOK — Ellis Sylvester Sook, 86, of Fresno died April 20. He was a dental technician. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 5 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

TEIXEIRA — Linda Kay Teixeira, 69, of Fresno died April 16. She was a homemaker for 52 years. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

TUTUNJIAN — Harry Tutunjian, 96, of Fresno died April 12. He was a farmer. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.

VALENTE HILL — Marsha Envernizzi Valente Hill, 64, of Fresno died April 22. She was a retired bookkeeper for various roofing companies. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. April 25 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 26 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrances: Nancy Hinds Hospice Home, 1616 W. Shaw Ave., Suite B6, Fresno, CA 93722 or Art of Life Foundation, 6121 N. Thesta Ave., Suite 104, Fresno, CA 93710.

WILLI — Merilyn Louise Willi, 97, of Fresno died April 23. She was a catering and banquet manager for Cedar Lanes for over 26 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 28 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Association, 550 W. Alluvial Ave., Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93711.

