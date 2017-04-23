Obituaries for Monday, April 24

ANDERSON — Bruce H. Anderson, 58, of Fresno died April 20. He was an owner of A’s Drain. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 26 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
GAAB — Florian Virginia Gaab, 98, of Fresno died April 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 25 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. April 26 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. April 26 at the church. Remembrances: Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701.
MARTINEZ — Maria Esperanza Martinez, 52, of Firebaugh died April 19. She was a nurse. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 27 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 28 at the church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
