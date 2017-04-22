Obituaries for Sunday, April 23

ACOSTA — Herlinda Acosta, 76, of Tranquillity died April 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 24 at St. Paul’s Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 25 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
ANDREWS — Thyrail L. Andrews, 37, of Fresno died April 14. He was a laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 27 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 28 at the funeral home.
BIZHEVA — Anka Hristova Bizheva, 78, of Fresno died April 18. She was a teacher. Memorial: 4 p.m. May 28 at North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BROWN — Kevin Russell Brown, 62, of Clovis died April 19. He was a quality control employee. Memorial: Noon April 28 at Northpark Community Church. Remembrance: Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CAMPOS — Flavia Garcia Campos, 62, of Parlier died April 18. She was a health care provider. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 7 p.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 26 at Mendocino Cemetery.
CORVERA — Patrocinio Corvera, 100, of Selma died April 14. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
ESTRADA — Guadalupe Estrada, 82, of Fresno died April 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 25 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 25 at Sanger Cemetery.
FLETCHER — Lois L. Fletcher, 79, of Kingsburg died April 5. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 28 at Kady’s Kitchen. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
FRASER — Bruce S. Fraser, 65, of Clovis died April 12. He was an attorney for 40 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. May 6 at Boice Funeral Home.
GALVEZ — Jose Galvez, 77, of Dinuba died April 17. He was a photographer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
GRAY — Bertha L. Gray, 86, of Fresno died April 14. She was a cook. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 28 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 29 at the funeral home.
GREEN — Phyllis Banks Green, 69, of Oakhurst died April 15. She was a teacher. Memorial: 11 a.m. May 13 at Woodward Park Church of Christ in Fresno. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
GUERRA — Selma Guerra, 86, of Fresno died April 15. She was a retired raisin sorter at Del Rey Monte Foods. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. April 26 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
HACKETT — Leo Velma Hackett, 76, of Fresno died April 10. He was a tire technician. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
HAGEL — Peter P. Hagel, 83, of Fresno died April 1. He was a director of a food bank. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 25 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
HARLIEN — Kenneth W. Harlien, 73, of Porterville died April 20. He was an owner of Harliens Furniture. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 26 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
HILL — Ryan James Hill, 42, of Visalia died April 14. He was a former militaryman. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 28 at Orange Cove Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. April 28 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
HOFFINGER — Frank William Hoffinger, 87, of Fresno died April 16. He was an owner and operator of a children’s shoe store. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
JENKINS — Linda Rae Jenkins, 67, of Fresno died March 24. She was a dietician. Mass: 10 a.m. April 27 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
JOHNSON — Theodore R. Johnson, 89, of Fresno died April 19. He was a CEO of Quality Group Homes. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 25 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 26 at Family Community Church.
KENNETT — Mark Kennett, 62, of Sanger died April 19. He was a fire protection engineer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
KENNEY — Floyd Harold Kenney, 93, of Fresno died April 19. He was a retired water consultant. Memorial: 3 p.m. May 20 at University Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LAKE — Terry Lee Lake, 68, of Oakhurst died April 17. He was a project engineer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
LOPEZ GONZALEZ — Javier Lopez Gonzalez, 70, of Sanger died April 17. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 26 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
PALLARES — Anita Pallares, 95, of Selma died April 16. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 9 a.m. April 27 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. April 27 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
ROCCO — Frank Vincent Rocco, 94, of Fresno died April 16. He was a retired salesman for Glaser Brothers. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. April 23 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 23 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. April 24 at the church. Remembrances: HInds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711; Central Valley Honor Flight Foundation c/o Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704; donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
SILVA — Lisa C. Silva, 56, of Fresno died April 16. She was a chef for 10 years. Rosary: 11 a.m. April 27 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy: 11:30 a.m. April 27 at the funeral home.
SILVA — Monica N. Silva, 49, of Manteca, formerly of Fresno, died April 10. She was a caregiver. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 28 at St. Lucy’s Church in Fowler. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
TOYAMA — Kenny K. Toyama, 88, of Fresno died April 16. He was a truck driver for 37 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 29 at New Life Community Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
URATA — Warren H. Urata, 66, of Fresno died April 7. He was an employee at Kraft Foods. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 28 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ZAGYI — Stephen Zagyi, 81, of Fresno died March 17. He was a construction worker for PG&E. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
ZAMORA — Isaura Zamora, 31, of Cutler died April 20. She was a packing house worker. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. April 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 26 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 27 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
Comments