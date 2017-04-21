Obituaries for Saturday, April 22

BRANTLEY — Carl Edward Brantley, 67, of Clovis died April 15. He was a supervisor for Lyons Magnus. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 24 at Clovis Cemetery.
CERVANTES — Lilia Chavez Cervantes, 88, of Fresno died April 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 26 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 27 at St. John’s Cathedral.
CORTEZ — Antonia Cortez, 84, of Livingston, formerly of Fresno, died April 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 22 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Services to be held at a later date.
DELGADO — Clementina Delgado, 91, of Selma died April 18. She was a laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 25 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
ELLIS — Brian Jeffrey Ellis, 35, of Fresno died April 13. He was a medical transporter for one year. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
FABRIE — Dorothy Fabrie, 80, of Corcoran died April 17. She was a secretary. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 27 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 28 at the church. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
GASSETT — Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno died April 18. He was a woodworker for three years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 25 at New Covenant Community Church.
GILCHRIST — Mary Pauline Gilchrist, 97, of Oakhurst died April 16. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
HUGHES — Donna L. Hughes, 70, of Springville died April 20. She was a dog groomer. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
INSINGA — Anna Insinga, 93, of Fresno died April 18. She was a seamstress for 25 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 23 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Bright Horizons Hospice, 3649 W. Beechwood Ave., Suite 106A, Fresno, CA 93711.
LEON DE LOYA — Juana Leon De Loya, 87, of Reedley died April 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 10 p.m. April 23 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 24 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave.
OAXACA — Reva Duran Oaxaca, 89, of Fresno died April 15. She was a third grade school teacher with Fresno Unified School District for 13 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 25 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church.
SOTO RODRIGUEZ — Jorge Soto Rodriguez, 77, of Fresno died April 4. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 23 at residence: 1911 S. Karen Ave. Mass: 10 a.m. April 24 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
WILBORN — Billy Warren Wilborn, 38, of Visalia died April 17. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 2 p.m. April 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 2:30 p.m. April 28 at the church.
