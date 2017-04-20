Obituaries for Friday, April 21

BAKER — Ronald Baker, 57, of Madera died April 15. He was a ranch manager for Will Gill & Sons. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 23 at Gill Ranch. Remembrance: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BATES — James Elmer Bates, 84, of Firebaugh died April 10. He was a farm laborer. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 24 at Firebaugh-Mendota United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BORREGO — Jose Delapaz Borrego, 63, of Kerman died April 16. He was a farm laborer. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 24 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BRAR — Balwinder Singh Brar, 60, of Fresno died April 19. He was a farm laborer. Service: Noon April 23 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
DE SANTIAGO — Refugio De Santiago, 91, of Fresno died April 12. He was a farmworker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 21 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
FOLEY — Jewell A. Foley, 97, of Visalia died April 18. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 24 at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
GARCIA — Victoria A. Garcia, 69, of Fresno died April 14. She was a human resource clerk for 10 years. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 21 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HIGGINS — Janice Higgins, 73, of Visalia died April 17. She was an educator. Service: 9 a.m. April 21 at Heritage Chapel at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
HODOIAN — Peter K. Hodoian, 89, of Dinuba died April 17. He was a shoe repairman. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
LAWR — Terry Lawr, 73, of Hanford died March 19. He was a structural block maker and furniture maker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
LOVETT — Emiko O. Lovett, 81, of Fresno died April 12. She was a waitress and bartender. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. April 23 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. April 24 at Belmont Memorial Park.
MEGRDICHIAN — Hovhannes John Megrdichian, 91, of Fresno died April 18. He was a retired welder for Vendo Manufacturing for 34 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 25 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 26 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721; Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612; Armenian Relief Society – Sophia Chapter, P.O. Box 327, Fresno, CA 93708.
MIKKELSEN — Walter Herman Mikkelsen Jr., 71, of Clovis died April 18. He was a cowboy. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 25 at Mendocino Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
PALLAYA — Anthony J. Pallaya, 78, of Fresno died April 4. He was an owner of Servant Janitorial. Rosary: 5 to 7 p.m. April 21 at residence: 5177 E. Huntington Ave. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
REYES — Agustin Perez Reyes, 96, of Fresno died April 16. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 24 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 25 at Belmont Memorial Park.
SLUDER — Betty Lee Sluder, 89, of Orosi died April 18. She was a sales clerk. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. April 24 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
SOLANO — Helen A. Solano, 83, of Dinuba died April 14. She was a business owner. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
WHITE — Joan Esther White, 82, of Clovis died Feb. 26. She was a registered nurse. Memorial: 6 p.m. May 19 at Holland Park West. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
