Obituaries for Thursday, April 20

BOWEN — Mary E. Bowen, 82, of Caruthers died April 14. She was a teacher’s aide. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 21 at Washington Colony Cemetery District. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
BROUNTCHENKO — Sergei Sergiei Brountchenko, 31, of Fresno died April 14. He was a nurse. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 21 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. April 21 at Belmont Memorial Park.
BURCIAGA — James Tony Burciaga, 33, of Fresno died April 8. He was a freelance designer. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at Faith Chapel Church. Service: 11 a.m. April 21 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
CANO — Dolores Arellano Cano, 94, of Fresno died April 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 25 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
COOPER — Fred Cooper, 79, of Longview, Texas, formerly of Coalinga, died March 15. He was an Army veteran and worked for Texaco Trading & Transportation for 34 years. Service: Noon April 22 at Grace Chapel in Coalinga. Arrangements: Welch Funeral Home.
HOPKINS — Carol A. Hopkins, 86, of Clovis died April 17. She was a horticulturist for 35 years. Private service. Remembrances: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption, 85 N. Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA 93611 or Smile Train Charities, 41 Madison Ave. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10010. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
JAMES — Wanda J. James, 59, of Fresno died April 1. She was an in-home care provider. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
MARROQUIN — Belsa L. Marroquin, 89, of Pixley died April 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. Service: 2:30 p.m. April 24 at the funeral home. Burial: 11 a.m. April 25 at Tipton Pixley Cemetery.
MENDOZA — Raul “Javi” Mendoza, 48, of Sanger died April 17. He was an electrician. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 21 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 27 at Sanger Cemetery.
MONCIBAIZ — Velia M. Moncibaiz, 77, of Porterville died April 17. She was a field worker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 20 at Myers Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 21 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
REYNOLDS — Dennis Dale Reynolds, 71, of Fresno died April 6. He was an insurance agent. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 21 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. April 22 at Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 22 at New Covenant Community Church. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
RODRIGUEZ — Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 26, of Fresno died March 27. He was a cashier. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 20 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 21 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
THOMPSON — Rosalie Ann Thompson, 94, of Fresno died April 16. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. April 20 at The Nazareth House Chapel. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
WILLIAMS — Carl Allen Williams III, 25, of Fresno died April 14. He was an assistant manager and security guard. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 21 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 22 at Northeast Assembly of God. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. April 22 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
