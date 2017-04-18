Obituaries for Wednesday, April 19

BROWN — Irving Brown, 75, of North Fork died April 12. He was an owner of Black and White Private Patrol. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BUERGER — Kurt Henry Buerger, 87, of Fresno died April 14. He was a painting foreman. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 29 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
DUTY — Bonnie Mae Duty, 80, of Riverdale died April 15. She was a sales representative. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 21 at Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 21 at the funeral home.
EDIGER — Eldon Duane Ediger, 74, of Springville died April 14. He was a senior psychiatric technician. Service: 11:30 a.m. April 21 at Living Word Fellowship in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
GARZA — Luis G. Garza, 86, of Fresno died April 14. He was an agricultural welder. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 21 at Victory Outreach Church in Selma. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 21 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
GIEL — James Cletus Giel, 86, of Fresno died April 15. He was a retired health inspector for Fresno County Health Department for 30 years. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 21 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HARGIS — Doris Martin Hargis, 95, of Lakeway, Texas, formerly of Fresno, died April 6. She was a farmer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 21 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
HOVANESSIAN — Kathy Hovanessian, 87, of Fresno died April 17. She was a retired residential caregiver for 15 years. Service: 11 a.m. April 22 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
KEEVER — Frank Martin Keever, 71, of Fresno died April 4. He was a deputy sheriff for Fresno County. Memorial: 6 p.m. April 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
KUEST — Hilma Kuest, 81, of Fresno died April 15. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 24 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. April 24 at New Harvest Church in Clovis. Remembrance: Poverello House or Naomi House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MAHACKIAN — Vera Mahackian, 63, of Fresno died April 14. She was a stocker at Walmart. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MONJE — Rachel Monje, 80, of Sanger died April 14. She was a packer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 23 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. April 24 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
MOODY — Albert Moody, 77, of Coarsegold died April 9. He was a retired automobile manufacturing plant mechanic. Visitation: 9:15 to 10 a.m. April 21 at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 21 at the church. Remembrance: Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church, P.O. Box 2499, Oakhurst, CA 93644. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
MOSQUEDA — Judy Weeks Mosqueda, 63, of Fresno died April 4. She was a computer programmer. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 22 at Farewell Funeral Service.
PIPER — Gertrude Frances Piper, 89, of Fresno died April 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 24 at St. John’s Cathedral. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 24 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 25 at the church. Remembrance: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
PISTORESI — Alfred Pistoresi, 88, of Madera died April 15. He was a farmer and welder. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Jay Chapel. Service: 10:30 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Remembrance: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
RAMIREZ — Adrian Ramirez, 39, of Selma died April 14. He was a painter. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 20 at residence: 6353 E. Clemenceau Ave. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 20 at the residence. Mass: 9 a.m. April 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
RIVERA — Angelica Rivera, 51, of Fresno died April 11. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. April 20 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
STACKS — Marilyn Patricia Stacks, 81, of Fresno died April 17. She was a customer service representative. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SYVIRATHPHAN — Chan Choy Syvirathphan, 64, of Visalia died April 14. He was a handyman. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 25 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 25 at Visalia District Cemetery.
TAKAYAMA — Yoshio Takayama, 100, of Selma died April 15. He was a retired farmer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 29 at Kingsburg Buddhist Church.
THOMPSON — Theresa Carol Thompson, 55, of Fresno died March 25. She was a home health care caretaker. Memorial: Noon April 23 at Life Ministries of Fresno. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
THORPE — Carol Marie Thorpe, 83, of Clovis died April 17. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
TOWNSEND — Leslie Eugene Townsend, 84, of Fresno died April 11. He was a vice president in retail. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
VILLASANA — Juan Alberto Villasana III, infant, of Fresno died April 16. He was the son of Karina Solar Villareal and Juan Villasana Jr. Visitation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. April 21 at St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 21 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 21 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WATKINS — LaVerne Lassiter Watkins, 87, of Fresno died April 11. She was a retired administrative assistant. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
