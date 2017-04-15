Obituaries for Sunday, April 16

ALLEN — James Herschel Allen, 48, of Fresno died April 7. He was a customer service representative. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Service Inc.
ANDRES — Antonina Santos Andres, 98, of Reedley died April 1. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. April 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 8 a.m. April 22 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St.
AVEDISIAN — Leonard Avedisian, 63, of Hanford died Jan. 17. He was an auto retail salesman for 20 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 25 at Washington Colony Cemetery in Fresno. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
BARKOWSKY — Justin Scott Barkowsky, 26, of Kingsburg died April 12. He was a construction worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 21 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
CAIRE — John Caire, 91, of Fresno died April 9. He was a retired business owner. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. April 22 at Pardini’s. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
FARMER — Geneva Rose Farmer, 90, of Fresno died April 13. She was a retired instructor for Singer Sewing Company. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 22 at Cottonwood Cemetery District in Cottonwood. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice Foundation, 6780 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GERMANY — Elmo Germany Jr., 63, of Hanford died April 8. He was an artist. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 18 at Calvary Church of God in Christ.
HATAI — Shizue Hatai, 95, of Clovis died April 11. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 21 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 24 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
HIGDON — Wanda June Higdon, 88, of Reedley died April 8. She was a piano teacher. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 22 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
HILL — Tina Rena Hill, 55, of Fresno died April 3. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
JAIME — Ramon D. Jaime, 60, of Dinuba died April 6. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 18 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 19 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
KROB — Bonita J. Krob, 82, of Fresno died April 11. She was a waitress. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 20 at Lifetree Madera Ranchos Assembly of God Church.
LUNA — Lupe Reyes Luna, 77, of Madera died April 10. She was a retired vocational assistant for Madera County Social Services. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 19 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
MITCHELL COOPER — Josiah Mitchell Cooper, 3, of Fresno died April 2. He was the son of Earlene Mitchell and James Cooper. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 20 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 21 at Witness of Jesus Christ Church.
MORIN — Rudy Morin, 90, of Madera died April 7. He was a retired foreman for Madera Cleaner and Laundry. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 18 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
OWENS — Robert Lowell Owens, 92, of Fresno died April 11. He was the owner of Owens Brothers Plumbing. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. April 19 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
SATTESON — Kenneth William Satteson, 65, of Fresno died April 8. He was an owner of PAFCO Inc. Plumbing. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 20 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
STUMPF — Elmer Floyd Stumpf, 87, of Fresno died April 14. He was a farmer for over 35 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
TERRY — Annette Elaine Terry, 57, of Oakhurst died April 12. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
