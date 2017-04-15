Death Notices

April 15, 2017 4:06 PM

Obituaries for Sunday, April 16

ALLEN — James Herschel Allen, 48, of Fresno died April 7. He was a customer service representative. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Service Inc.

ANDRES — Antonina Santos Andres, 98, of Reedley died April 1. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. April 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 8 a.m. April 22 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St.

AVEDISIAN — Leonard Avedisian, 63, of Hanford died Jan. 17. He was an auto retail salesman for 20 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 25 at Washington Colony Cemetery in Fresno. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.

BARKOWSKY — Justin Scott Barkowsky, 26, of Kingsburg died April 12. He was a construction worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 21 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.

CAIRE — John Caire, 91, of Fresno died April 9. He was a retired business owner. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. April 22 at Pardini’s. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

FARMER — Geneva Rose Farmer, 90, of Fresno died April 13. She was a retired instructor for Singer Sewing Company. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 22 at Cottonwood Cemetery District in Cottonwood. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice Foundation, 6780 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

GERMANY — Elmo Germany Jr., 63, of Hanford died April 8. He was an artist. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 18 at Calvary Church of God in Christ.

HATAI — Shizue Hatai, 95, of Clovis died April 11. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 21 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 24 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.

HIGDON — Wanda June Higdon, 88, of Reedley died April 8. She was a piano teacher. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 22 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.

HILL — Tina Rena Hill, 55, of Fresno died April 3. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society Inc.

JAIME — Ramon D. Jaime, 60, of Dinuba died April 6. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 18 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 19 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.

KROB — Bonita J. Krob, 82, of Fresno died April 11. She was a waitress. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 20 at Lifetree Madera Ranchos Assembly of God Church.

LUNA — Lupe Reyes Luna, 77, of Madera died April 10. She was a retired vocational assistant for Madera County Social Services. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 19 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.

MITCHELL COOPER — Josiah Mitchell Cooper, 3, of Fresno died April 2. He was the son of Earlene Mitchell and James Cooper. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 20 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 21 at Witness of Jesus Christ Church.

MORIN — Rudy Morin, 90, of Madera died April 7. He was a retired foreman for Madera Cleaner and Laundry. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 18 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.

OWENS — Robert Lowell Owens, 92, of Fresno died April 11. He was the owner of Owens Brothers Plumbing. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. April 19 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.

SATTESON — Kenneth William Satteson, 65, of Fresno died April 8. He was an owner of PAFCO Inc. Plumbing. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 20 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

STUMPF — Elmer Floyd Stumpf, 87, of Fresno died April 14. He was a farmer for over 35 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.

TERRY — Annette Elaine Terry, 57, of Oakhurst died April 12. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kids vie for 250,000 eggs at People's Church Easter Egg hunt in Fresno

Kids vie for 250,000 eggs at People's Church Easter Egg hunt in Fresno 1:50

Kids vie for 250,000 eggs at People's Church Easter Egg hunt in Fresno
Buchanan High's Kendall Milton is 15 and already the object of big-time college football affection 2:06

Buchanan High's Kendall Milton is 15 and already the object of big-time college football affection
Historical Perspective: James Faber, Fresno’s first businessman and merchant 2:49

Historical Perspective: James Faber, Fresno’s first businessman and merchant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos