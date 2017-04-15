Obituaries for Saturday, April 15

AGUILAR — Teresa Aguilar, 75, of Madera died April 11. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 17 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ANDERSON — Don Bradley Anderson, 52, of Fresno died March 28. He was a church custodian. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 17 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 17 at the funeral home.
ANDRADE — Arturo Andrade, 83, of Visalia died April 9. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. April 19 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
CARAVEO — Sophia Mae Caraveo, 4, of Lindsay died April 4. She was the daughter of Dora Pablo and Merritt Caraveo Jr. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 18 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
DIAZ — Ricardo Diaz, 74, of Madera died April 6. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at Jay Chapel. Service: Noon April 17 at the funeral home.
FRANCO — Ernestina Ruiz Franco, 79, of Fresno died April 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 19 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
HENDRICKS — Teresa Ann Hendricks, 49, of Fresno died April 11. She was a certified pharmacy technician at CVS for 25 years. Mass: 11 a.m. April 20 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Remembrances: Memory Center, c/o UCSF Fresno, 6137 N. Thesta St., Suite 101B, Fresno, CA 93710 or Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 3845 N. Clark St., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
RAMIREZ — Richard Joseph Ramirez, 53, of Clovis died April 5. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 18 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
SULLIVAN — Agnes Ellen Sullivan, 100, of Clovis died April 7. She was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. April 18 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 18 at the church.
TREVINO — Armando Trevino, 82, of Porterville died April 11. He was a psychiatric technician. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 17 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 18 at St. Anne’s Church.
WICKS-JOHNSTON — Elizabeth Ann Wicks-Johnston, 84, of Fresno died April 12. She was a principal for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. April 18 at Second Baptist Church. Remembrances: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
YOUNG — Wayne Arthur Young, 78, of Fresno died April 11. He was the owner of Wayne’s Janitorial Service. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
Comments