Obituaries for Friday, April 14

AVILA — Gregory Cardenas Avila, 81, of Visalia died April 11. He was an assistant warden. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. April 19 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
BADHAN — Bhagwan Kaur Badhan, 93, of Clovis died April 9. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 15 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
BANIAGA — Richard Rivera Baniaga, 69, of Orosi died April 5. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Service: 9 a.m. April 18 at the funeral home.
BLOOMER — Robert Michael Bloomer, 80, of Fresno died April 12. He was a retired railroad engineer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 17 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: 10 a.m. April 18 at Riverpark Bible Church. Remembrances: Riverpark Bible Church, 7500 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93720 or American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
CASTANEDA — Simon Castaneda, 83, of Tulare died April 9. He was a laborer for 40 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. April 18 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 19 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 20 at Tulare District Cemetery.
GAITHER — Jacquelyn L. Gaither, 84, of Clovis died April 9. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 17 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. April 18 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
JIMENEZ — Carlos Jimenez, 34, of Fresno died April 10. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 18 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. April 18 at the church. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
MAHACKIAN — Geraldine Frances Mahackian, 82, of Fresno died April 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Remembrances: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710 or Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777.
MARROQUIN — Guadalupe Marroquin, 54, of Orosi died April 11. He was a labor contractor. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Iglesia de la Communidad. Wake: 6 p.m. April 19 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. April 20 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
SINGH — Sudagar Singh, 84, of Clovis died April 12. He was a farmer. Service: 1 p.m. April 22 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
