Obituaries for Thursday, April 13

BETHEL — Mary Page Bethel, 84, of Fresno died April 10. She was a beautician. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 13 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BOWSER — Kenneth Curtis Bowser, 85, of Fresno died April 6. He was a farmer. Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 18 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 10:30 a.m. April 18 at the funeral home.
DELECCE — Lisa R. DeLecce, 50, of Tollhouse died April 10. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
FROST — Lyle Hugh Frost, 61, of Porterville died April 8. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 13 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Evening Service: 6 p.m. April 13 at the funeral home. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 14 at Lower Cemetery Tule River Reservation.
HEINEMANN — Margaret Kay Heinemann, 69, of Reedley died April 10. She was a call center supervisor for the city of Fresno. Service: 11 a.m. April 18 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
HOMAN — Manuel Homan, 87, of Lemoore died April 6. He was a retired truck driver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
JOHNSON — Linda Joy Johnson, 55, of Clovis died April 9. She was a medical claims auditor for Cigna Health. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 15 at Farewell Funeral Service.
PAGE — Marilyn Marie Page, 88, of Roseville, formerly of Coalinga, died April 6. She was a retired payroll clerk for Coalinga-Huron Unified School District. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 14 at Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 15 at Coalinga Cemetery.
SALINAS — Natividad Salinas, 81, of Avenal died April 7. He was a heavy equipment operator. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. April 17 at Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 18 at the church.
SWIFT — Richard Russell Swift, 70, of Fresno died April 7. He was a food processor. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 13 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
TAYLOR — Norma J. Taylor, 91, of Fresno died April 11. She was a retired secretary. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. April 13 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
