Obituaries for Wednesday, April 12

BROOKEY — George Brookey, 84, of Squaw Valley died March 12. He was a ceramic technician for 10 years. No services will be held. Remembrance: Clovis Veterans Memorial Center Building Fund, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BUNTING — John Bunting, 62, of Fresno died April 4. He was a security guard. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 14 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
CHACON MADRIGAL — Juan Carlos Chacon Madrigal, 39, of Fresno died March 28. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 14 at the funeral home.
COOROUGH — Dale Harold Coorough, 72, of Springville died April 10. He was a bread distribution field representative. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
DUKES — Walker Cordell-Yancey Dukes, 17, of Visalia died April 8. He was a student and electrician and the son of Dianna King and Tom Dukes. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 13 at First Assembly Church of the First Born in Tulare and 11 a.m. April 14 at Calvary Chapel. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
DUTY — Jackie Ray Duty, 78, of Riverdale died April 3. He was a criminologist. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 17 at Riverdale United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
ERICKSON — Jack Erickson, 81, of Madera died April 6. He was a retired almond farmer. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. April 13 at Jay Chapel. Private service.
FORREST — Harry Rodgers Forrest, 69, of Lemoore died March 25. He was a cargo and freight manager. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 17 at Lemoore Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. April 17 at the church. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
GARCIA — Mary Ellen Garcia, 65, of Clovis died April 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 15 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 15 at the funeral home.
LEDESMA — Herlinda Ledesma, 60, of Fresno died April 9. She was a convalescent caregiver for Noia Residential Care. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
LOWRIE — Charlene V. Lowrie, 82, of Reedley died April 8. She was a teacher’s aide. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 15 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Service: 11 a.m. April 15 at the funeral home.
MARESCA — George Victor Maresca, 69, of Fresno died April 7. He was a construction worker. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. April 18 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrance: Disabled American Veterans Charities of Fresno Inc., 701 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
MESROBIAN — Anna Mesrobian, 55, of Clovis died April 7. She was a dispatcher for Fresno County E.O.C. Service: 10 a.m. April 15 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Fresno. Remembrance: Armenian Relief Society Mother Mayr Chapter, P.O. Box 1685, Fresno, CA 93717. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home in Fresno.
NUTTER — Vyone Nutter, 79, of Fresno died April 7. She was an administrator for the County of Fresno. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 15 at Community United Church of Christ. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
OBERG — Barbara Ann Oberg, 92, of Fresno died April 8. She was a restaurant cook. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RODARTE — Anita Rodarte, 76, of Madera died April 10. She was a liaison officer for Madera Unified School District. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 14 at Jay Chapel.
SERRANO — Rodolfo G. Serrano, Ph.D., 84, of Clovis died Feb. 7. He was a professor for 38 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 15 at Veterans Memorial Center. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SHILLING — Myrtle Shilling, 84, of Fresno died April 9. She was a Saint Agnes hospital volunteer for 40 years. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 19 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrances: AseraCare Hospice, 650 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or Lifeway Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SOTO — Rebecca Angela Soto, 51, of Fresno died March 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 14 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
YARBROUGH — Donald Edward Yarbrough, 82, of Sanger died April 8. He was a teacher. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. April 14 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Concluded Chapel Service: 6 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home.
Comments