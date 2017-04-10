Obituaries for Tuesday, April 11

CAMARENA ALVAREZ — Guadalupe Camarena Alvarez, 71, of Tipton died April 3. He was a horse trainer. Visitation: 7 p.m. to midnight April 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. Mass: 9 a.m. April 13 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
CURRY — Edward Curry, 86, of Fresno died April 5. He was a security guard. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
GILBERT — Eddie Hugh Gilbert, 82, of Fresno died April 5. He was an aerospace leadman. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 15 at the funeral home.
GOMEZ — Robert Gomez, 55, of Fresno died April 3. He was a production worker. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. April 11 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home.
KEAT — Keang Keat, 77, of Fresno died April 6. She was a homemaker for 30 years. Traditional Cambodian Service: 1 p.m. April 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
KLIEWER — Anna R. Kliewer, 92, of Reedley died April 7. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. April 14 at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Service Building. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 14 at Palm Village Retirement Community. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
KORETOFF — Patricia Ann Koretoff, 71, of Sanger died April 5. She was a retired bookkeeper. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 12 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 13 at Russian Molokan Cemetery.
KROEKER — Wanda Mae Kroeker, 89, of Reedley died April 9. She was a missionary. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. April 13 at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Building. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 13 at the cemetery. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 13 at Palm Village Chapel. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
LANDERS — Cody Lee Landers, 81, of Clovis died April 4. He was a telecommunications engineer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 12 at Clovis Cemetery.
LOPEZ — Martin Leonardo Lopez, 54, of Fresno died April 7. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. April 11 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
MARTINEZ — Carmen Ortiz Martinez, 79, of Fresno died April 9. She was a cook for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 13 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles. Rosary: 9 a.m. April 13 at the church. Mass: 9:45 a.m. April 13 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
RAMIREZ — Madeline Cecilia Ramirez, 61, of Lemoore died April 7. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
RICHARDSON — Patrick L. Richardson, 71, of Porterville died April 6. He was a retail salesperson. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
STONE — Virginia Marie Stone, 78, of Coalinga died April 2. She was a retired kitchen aide worker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. April 13 at Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 14 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
TORRES — Jose V. Torres, 73, of Kingsburg died April 6. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 11 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 12 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
