Obituaries for Monday, April 10

BIVENS — Michael Rene Bivens, 17, of Corcoran died March 27. He was a student and the son of Merejilda Hernandez and Benjamin Bivens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. No services will be held.
CHENEY — Kristen Lee Cheney, 64, of Fresno died March 31. She was a motorcycle escort rider. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
HERRERA — Javier Herrera Jr., infant, of Porterville died April 3. He was an infant and the son of Stephanie Gonzalez and Javier Herrera. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 11 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd.
JASMANN — Gertrude F. Jasmann, 89, of Tulare died March 30. She was a self-employed motor repair person. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 11 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
