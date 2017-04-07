Death Notices

April 07, 2017 6:28 PM

Obituaries for Sunday, April 9

ANGULO — San Juanita “Janie” Angulo, 56, of Madera died April 4. She was a behavioral health counselor for Madera County Mental Health Department. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 12 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.

BOZMAGIAN — Emma Bozmagian, 95, of Fresno died April 6. She was a homemaker. Service: 10:30 a.m. April 12 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721; Hinds Hospice Home, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711; donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.

BRACAMONTE — Mary Bracamonte, 72, of Fresno died April 1. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 11 at Jubilee Apostolic Tabernacle Church. Wake: 7 p.m. April 11 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. April 12 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.

CALLAHAN — Margot J. Callahan, 80, of Fresno died March 27. She was a tax tech for the IRS for 42 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 11 at Campus Bible Church, 222 E. Fountain Way. Service: 10 a.m. April 11 at the church. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.

CARRILLO — Alfonso Acevedo Carrillo, 93, of Fresno died April 4. He was a retired crew foreman for Cal Cot, Inc. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. April 11 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 12 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93705.

CHAGOYA — Andrew Chagoya, 57, of Los Banos died April 5. He was a butcher. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 10 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

COX — Patsy Darlene Cox, 74, of Selma died March 21. She was a tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service for 25 years. Graveside: 3 p.m. April 15 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.

CUMMINGS — John L. Cummings, 94, of Fresno died April 5. He was a construction contractor. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 13 at the funeral home.

DYKES — Ellis Wendall Dykes, 79, of Fresno died April 5. He was a retired military food inspector. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 29 at Farewell Funeral Service.

ELIA — Thomas Elia Sr., 91, of Fresno died March 24. He was a retired painter. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.

EVANS — Toniesha M. Evans, 24, of Sanger died April 4. Service: 11 a.m. April 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.

FLORES — Juan Carlos Flores, 55, of Coalinga died April 3. He was a night janitor for Harris Ranch. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 10 at Faith Christian High School. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.

FOSTER — Thelma Foster, 80, of Dinuba died April 5. She was a quality control worker for Sun-Maid. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 12 at First Pentecostal Church of New London. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.

HASEGAWA — Yoshino Tajiri Hasegawa, 95, of Reedley died March 31. She was a librarian. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 29 at First Mennonite Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.

HESKETT — Dorothy R. Heskett, 83, of Clovis died April 4. She was an elementary teacher for 36 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

HUERTA — Ivey Thames Huerta, 43, of Sanger died April 3. She was a human relations representative for Kaiser. Service: 10 a.m. April 11 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.

JENSEN — Marian T. Jensen, 88, of Riverdale died March 31. She was a retired justice court clerk. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 17 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.

KOKALIS — Victoria H. Kokalis, 97, of Fresno died April 7. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Remembrance: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N. Orchard St., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.

MEFFLEY — Anita Margaret Meffley, 92, of Fresno died March 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

MELENDY — Eugene Allan Melendy, 95, of Central Point, OR, formerly of Fresno, died March 20. He was an acetylene manufacturing plant operator. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 14 at Belmont Memorial Park Cemetery. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.

MONTEJANO — Victor Montejano, 27, of Fresno died April 1. He was a home care provider. Service: 1 p.m. April 14 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.

RAZO — Faye Razo, 96, of Selma died April 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Service: 9:30 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home.

RUBY — Pete Ruby, 95, of Fresno died April 5. He was a milk man for over 39 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon April 10 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. April 10 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. April 10 at Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, Tolladay Theatre. Remembrances: Fresno Kiwanis, 8581 Chickadee Lane, Clovis, CA 93619 or Joint Service Honors Command, 1797 E. Portland Ave, Fresno, CA 93720.

STORTS — Helen A. Storts, 93, of Madera died April 2. She was a medical LVN for 10 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary & Blessing Service: 10:30 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home.

WILLINGHAM — Virginia Inez Willingham, 92, of Fresno died March 31. She was a secretary for Easterby Elementary for 10 years. Service: 11 a.m. April 11 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Astros prospect Derek Fisher makes immediate impact with Fresno Grizzlies

Astros prospect Derek Fisher makes immediate impact with Fresno Grizzlies 1:56

Astros prospect Derek Fisher makes immediate impact with Fresno Grizzlies
Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win 1:26

Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win
Opening Day for Fresno Grizzlies marks 20th Anniversary for franchise 0:56

Opening Day for Fresno Grizzlies marks 20th Anniversary for franchise

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos