Obituaries for Sunday, April 9

ANGULO — San Juanita “Janie” Angulo, 56, of Madera died April 4. She was a behavioral health counselor for Madera County Mental Health Department. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 12 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
BOZMAGIAN — Emma Bozmagian, 95, of Fresno died April 6. She was a homemaker. Service: 10:30 a.m. April 12 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721; Hinds Hospice Home, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711; donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
BRACAMONTE — Mary Bracamonte, 72, of Fresno died April 1. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 11 at Jubilee Apostolic Tabernacle Church. Wake: 7 p.m. April 11 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. April 12 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
CALLAHAN — Margot J. Callahan, 80, of Fresno died March 27. She was a tax tech for the IRS for 42 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 11 at Campus Bible Church, 222 E. Fountain Way. Service: 10 a.m. April 11 at the church. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
CARRILLO — Alfonso Acevedo Carrillo, 93, of Fresno died April 4. He was a retired crew foreman for Cal Cot, Inc. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. April 11 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 12 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 2838 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93705.
CHAGOYA — Andrew Chagoya, 57, of Los Banos died April 5. He was a butcher. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 10 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
COX — Patsy Darlene Cox, 74, of Selma died March 21. She was a tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service for 25 years. Graveside: 3 p.m. April 15 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
CUMMINGS — John L. Cummings, 94, of Fresno died April 5. He was a construction contractor. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 13 at the funeral home.
DYKES — Ellis Wendall Dykes, 79, of Fresno died April 5. He was a retired military food inspector. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 29 at Farewell Funeral Service.
ELIA — Thomas Elia Sr., 91, of Fresno died March 24. He was a retired painter. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
EVANS — Toniesha M. Evans, 24, of Sanger died April 4. Service: 11 a.m. April 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
FLORES — Juan Carlos Flores, 55, of Coalinga died April 3. He was a night janitor for Harris Ranch. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 10 at Faith Christian High School. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
FOSTER — Thelma Foster, 80, of Dinuba died April 5. She was a quality control worker for Sun-Maid. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 12 at First Pentecostal Church of New London. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
HASEGAWA — Yoshino Tajiri Hasegawa, 95, of Reedley died March 31. She was a librarian. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 29 at First Mennonite Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
HESKETT — Dorothy R. Heskett, 83, of Clovis died April 4. She was an elementary teacher for 36 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HUERTA — Ivey Thames Huerta, 43, of Sanger died April 3. She was a human relations representative for Kaiser. Service: 10 a.m. April 11 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
JENSEN — Marian T. Jensen, 88, of Riverdale died March 31. She was a retired justice court clerk. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 17 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
KOKALIS — Victoria H. Kokalis, 97, of Fresno died April 7. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Remembrance: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N. Orchard St., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
MEFFLEY — Anita Margaret Meffley, 92, of Fresno died March 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MELENDY — Eugene Allan Melendy, 95, of Central Point, OR, formerly of Fresno, died March 20. He was an acetylene manufacturing plant operator. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 14 at Belmont Memorial Park Cemetery. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
MONTEJANO — Victor Montejano, 27, of Fresno died April 1. He was a home care provider. Service: 1 p.m. April 14 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
RAZO — Faye Razo, 96, of Selma died April 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Service: 9:30 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
RUBY — Pete Ruby, 95, of Fresno died April 5. He was a milk man for over 39 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon April 10 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. April 10 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. April 10 at Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, Tolladay Theatre. Remembrances: Fresno Kiwanis, 8581 Chickadee Lane, Clovis, CA 93619 or Joint Service Honors Command, 1797 E. Portland Ave, Fresno, CA 93720.
STORTS — Helen A. Storts, 93, of Madera died April 2. She was a medical LVN for 10 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary & Blessing Service: 10:30 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
WILLINGHAM — Virginia Inez Willingham, 92, of Fresno died March 31. She was a secretary for Easterby Elementary for 10 years. Service: 11 a.m. April 11 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
