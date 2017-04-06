Obituaries for Friday, April 7

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017 Pause

1:01 Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:31 Mayor Lee Brand pitches new public safety advisory panel

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise