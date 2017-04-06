Obituaries for Friday, April 7

BAUTISTA CASAS — Angel Bautista Casas, infant, of Fresno died March 29. She was the daughter of Monica Bautista and Jose Casas. Mass: 9 a.m. April 11 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
BONNER — Romona Helen Bonner, 79, of Fresno died April 1. She was a public health nurse for 15 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 12 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrances: Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
COTE — Lori Ann Cote, 57, of Clovis died March 9. She was a business manager. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 8 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
DAVIS — Alicia Louvenia Davis, infant, of Pixley died March 24. She was the daughter of Akeisha Adams and Quinton Davis. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon April 11 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel in Tulare. Chapel Service: Noon April 11 at the funeral home.
FERNANDEZ — Samuel Eli Angel Fernandez, 51, of Fresno died April 4. He was a handyman. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. April 8 at Fresno Funeral Chapel. No services will be held. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
GRAVES — Charles Richard Graves, 93, of Porterville died April 4. He was a senior patrolman. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 12 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
GUNLUND — R. Elaine Gunlund, 89, of Fresno died April 4. She was a farm owner. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. April 9 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 10 at Hope Lutheran Church. Remembrance: Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, CA 93710.
JUCKSCH — William Charles Jucksch, 86, of Fresno died April 3. He was a supervisor for United Grocers for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 10 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Private service.
KENNY — Patricia Lynn Kenny, 62, of Fresno died March 30. She was an in-home caregiver. Services were held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
LOPEZ — Juventina “Tina” Lopez, 82, of Orange Cove died April 5. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. April 11 at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at the church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley.
PRASAD — Vijendra Prasad, 67, of Fresno died April 5. He was a machine operator. Service: 2 p.m. April 8 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
SERQUINA — Gerald Aganon Serquina, 34, of Fresno died April 4. He was a custodian for one year. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 8 at St. John’s Cathedral.
SINGH — Kulwant Singh, 42, of Fresno died March 31. He was a business owner and operator. Service: 11 a.m. April 8 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
SINGH — Surjit Singh, 79, of Fresno died April 2. He was a farmer. Service: Noon April 9 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
WONG — Doris Woo Wong, 96, of San Francisco, formerly of Fresno, died April 1. She was a restaurant owner. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 7 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Private service.
YOAKUM — David Wayne Yoakum, 62, of Fresno died March 26. He was a carpenter for Turn Key Construction. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 10 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
