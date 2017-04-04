Obituaries for Wednesday, April 5

AVILA — Felix Castaneda Avila, 71, of Sanger died March 28. He was a handyman. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. April 6 at St. Anthony Mary Claret in Fresno. Mass: 11 a.m. April 7 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
BOYD — James Harlston Boyd III, 71, of Fresno died April 1. He was a wine salesman. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BUCK — Kenneth R. Buck, 80, of Pinedale died March 26. He was a tax examiner. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 6 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CHAVEZ — Virginia Guadalupe Chavez, 93, of Pinedale died March 25. She was a fruit packing worker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 6 at the chapel. Service: 9 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
COLE — Marjorie Daniel Cole, 102, of Fresno died April 1. She was a retired teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CRAWFORD — Larry Gene Crawford, 74, of Strathmore died March 30. He was a teacher. Service: 11 a.m. April 7 at Grand Avenue Methodist Church in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
CROWNOVER — Pearl Grace Crownover, 99, of Fresno died March 30. She was a bookbinder. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. April 5 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
ELIZONDO — Emma C. Elizondo, 88, of Selma died March 31. She worked for SunMaid for 16 years. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. April 7 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Fowler.
EMERSON — Yvonne Carmen Emerson, 64, of Fresno died March 25. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 8 at The Marin City Community Development Center in Sausalito. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FRIESEN — Carol Joyce Friesen, 74, of Fresno died March 28. She was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 15 at College Community Mennonite Brethren Church in Clovis. Remembrance: West Coast Mennonite Brethren Central Committee, Project: School Kids, 1010 G St., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GARCIA — Terry Lynn Garcia, 53, of Madera died March 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at Jay Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home.
HANEMOTO — Kazume Hanemoto, 95, of Fresno died April 1. She was an IRS clerk. Service: 11 a.m. April 7 at Reedley Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
KAZARIAN — Gertrude S. Kazarian, 103, of Fresno died April 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 7 at First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Service: 10 a.m. April 8 at the church. Remembrances: First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, CA 93702 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
KHANSOURIVONG — Tommy Kham Khansourivong, 62, of Porterville died March 30. He was a store manager. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 7 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home.
LEMING — Ruth Mae Leming, 102, of Fresno died April 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 6 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville.
LILLARD — Shelton Rondale Lillard, 34, of Fresno died March 21. He worked in customer service. Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 at Second Baptist Church. Celebration of Life: Noon April 8 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
LOCKHART — Harry William Lockhart, 82, of Clovis died March 29. He was a property manager. Service: 1 p.m. April 7 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MANFREDI — Robert Allen Manfredi, 50, of Kingsburg died March 26. He was an auto mechanic. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
MISSAKIAN — Marilyn Faith Missakian, 82, of Fresno died April 2. She was a bookkeeper for Valley Ceramic Tile Co. for 45 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 7 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
MONTANEZ — Joe O. Montanez, 79, of Fresno died April 2. He was a welder. Mass: 1 p.m. April 7 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
MUNSCHY — Esther Munschy, 88, of Fresno died March 23. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 6 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
PHIPPS — Ethel Lee Phipps, 95, of Las Vegas, formerly of Fresno, died March 16. She was an owner of a board and care home. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. April 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel in Fresno. Service: 11 a.m. April 7 at Providence Baptist Church in Fresno.
REQUEJO — Rudy Ralph Requejo, 59, of Visalia died March 13. He was a janitor. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 6 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
RIVERA ALVARADO — Elida N. Rivera Alvarado, 95, of Fresno died March 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ROSE — Russel Rose, 85, of Raymond died March 16. He was a retired insurance salesman for John Hancock. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 9 at Leaders for Christ Training Center. Remembrance: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ROWLEE — Naomi Blanch Rowlee, 97, of Fresno died March 28. She was a registration clerk for DMV for over 31 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 9 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. April 10 at Belmont Memorial Park.
SOLIS — Mary Z. Solis, 88, of Sanger died April 2. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 9 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
STAHL — Mary Carmen Stahl, 65, of Fresno died March 12. She was a retired special education teacher. Services were held. Remembrance: Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93728. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
STAY-SOUTHERN — Dama D. Stay-Southern, 46, of Fresno died March 25. She was an in-home caregiver. Memorial: 4 p.m. April 8 at Bethel Christian Center. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
VIAU — Richard Viau Sr., 76, of Clovis died March 31. He was an officer for California Highway Patrol for over 28 years. Service: 10 a.m. April 10 at Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 N. Peach Ave. Remembrances: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710 or Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 20 Park Plaza, Suite 478, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
WALTER — Carla La Vet Walter, 51, of Fresno died March 31. She was a data entry operator for IRS. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 8 at the chapel. Remembrance: St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Building Fund, 2191 S. Eunice Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
WILD — June Porter Wild, 94, of Fresno died April 2. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WILLIS — Edward Willis, 83, of Exeter died March 31. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 7 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
WILSON — Anthony Gene Wilson Jr., 43, of Fresno died March 1. He was a landscape laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 7 at the chapel.
Comments