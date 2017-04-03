Obituaries for Tuesday, April 4

DRAUGHON — Keith Logan Draughon, 90, of Clovis died March 28. He was a retired teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 6 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FULLER — Mae Emma Fuller, 91, of Fresno died April 2. She was a homemaker for 71 years. Visitation: 8 to 9 p.m. April 6 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. No services will be held.
GOLDEN — John Golden, 66, of Clovis died March 31. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years. Memorial: 4 p.m. April 4 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 785 N. Fowler Ave. Clovis. Remembrance: Wounded Warrior, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
GONZALES — Joseph M. Gonzales, 86, of Fresno died March 30. He was a Caltrans supervisor for over 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 6 at Belmont Memorial Park.
GONZALEZ — Porfirio Rodriguez Gonzalez, 79, of Sanger died March 30. He was a laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
LEHMAN — George H. Lehman, 92, of Madera died March 27. He was a heavy equipment operator for the state of California. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 6 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
MARTIN — Sammy Jack Martin, 71, of Fresno died March 30. He was a tool and die maker for 50 years. Service: 11 a.m. April 10 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 202, Fresno, CA 93726.
MCDONALD — Gary McDonald, 62, of Tulare died March 22. He was a propane technician for 25 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
NORTHINGTON — Bret Thomas Northington, 57, of Avila Beach, formerly of Hanford, died March 26. He was the owner of Bret’s Auto Center. Mass: 11 a.m. April 7 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Remembrance: Kings County Sheriff’s Posse, P.O. Box 1176, Hanford, CA 93232. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
ORSABA — Joe Orsaba, 90, of Lemoore died March 28. He was a state building inspector for Clovis Unified School District. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. April 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 7 at the church. Remembrances: St. Peter’s Building Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245 or Adventist Health Home Care Hospice Services, 440 Greenfield Ave., Suite B & C, Hanford, CA 93230. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
PROULX — Evonne Proulx, 59, of Tulare died Feb. 7. She was a secretary for one year. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
SAMARIN — Victoria Elaine Samarin, 56, of Fresno died April 1. She was a teacher and volleyball coach for Clovis Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 6 at New Covenant Community Church. Remembrance: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 1175 Shaw Ave., Suite 104 #370, Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
SILVA — Guadalupe Saul Silva, 70, of Selma died March 31. He was a laborer. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
SMELTZER — Patti Pauline Smeltzer, 73, of Dinuba died March 28. She was a nurses assistant. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
THORNBURY — Charles Thornbury, 93, of Fresno died March 30. He was the owner of Thornbury Allen Chevrolet. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 7 at Kingsburg Cemetery.
WEEKS — Alda Ora Weeks, 98, of Fresno died March 29. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2430 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
Comments