Death Notices

April 3, 2017 3:20 PM

Obituaries for Tuesday, April 4

DRAUGHON — Keith Logan Draughon, 90, of Clovis died March 28. He was a retired teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 6 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

FULLER — Mae Emma Fuller, 91, of Fresno died April 2. She was a homemaker for 71 years. Visitation: 8 to 9 p.m. April 6 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. No services will be held.

GOLDEN — John Golden, 66, of Clovis died March 31. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years. Memorial: 4 p.m. April 4 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 785 N. Fowler Ave. Clovis. Remembrance: Wounded Warrior, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

GONZALES — Joseph M. Gonzales, 86, of Fresno died March 30. He was a Caltrans supervisor for over 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 6 at Belmont Memorial Park.

GONZALEZ — Porfirio Rodriguez Gonzalez, 79, of Sanger died March 30. He was a laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.

LEHMAN — George H. Lehman, 92, of Madera died March 27. He was a heavy equipment operator for the state of California. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 6 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.

MARTIN — Sammy Jack Martin, 71, of Fresno died March 30. He was a tool and die maker for 50 years. Service: 11 a.m. April 10 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 202, Fresno, CA 93726.

MCDONALD — Gary McDonald, 62, of Tulare died March 22. He was a propane technician for 25 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.

NORTHINGTON — Bret Thomas Northington, 57, of Avila Beach, formerly of Hanford, died March 26. He was the owner of Bret’s Auto Center. Mass: 11 a.m. April 7 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Remembrance: Kings County Sheriff’s Posse, P.O. Box 1176, Hanford, CA 93232. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.

ORSABA — Joe Orsaba, 90, of Lemoore died March 28. He was a state building inspector for Clovis Unified School District. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. April 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 7 at the church. Remembrances: St. Peter’s Building Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245 or Adventist Health Home Care Hospice Services, 440 Greenfield Ave., Suite B & C, Hanford, CA 93230. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.

PROULX — Evonne Proulx, 59, of Tulare died Feb. 7. She was a secretary for one year. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.

SAMARIN — Victoria Elaine Samarin, 56, of Fresno died April 1. She was a teacher and volleyball coach for Clovis Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 6 at New Covenant Community Church. Remembrance: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 1175 Shaw Ave., Suite 104 #370, Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

SILVA — Guadalupe Saul Silva, 70, of Selma died March 31. He was a laborer. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

SMELTZER — Patti Pauline Smeltzer, 73, of Dinuba died March 28. She was a nurses assistant. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.

THORNBURY — Charles Thornbury, 93, of Fresno died March 30. He was the owner of Thornbury Allen Chevrolet. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 7 at Kingsburg Cemetery.

WEEKS — Alda Ora Weeks, 98, of Fresno died March 29. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2430 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos