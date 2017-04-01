Obituaries for Sunday, April 2

ARIAS — Daniel Arias, 74, of Madera died March 15. He was a gardening business owner. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. April 8 at the Arias residence: 37112 Eddings Drive. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
CHING — Norman P.K. Ching Sr., 83, of North Fork died March 16. He was a business manager. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 7 at North Fork Town Hall. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
FALLIS — Patricia Reardon Fallis, 89, of Fresno died March 27. She was a retired school teacher for Fresno Unified School District 32 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Remembrances: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Childrens’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
FOLSOM — Robert Folsom, 55, of Clovis died Dec. 15, 2015. He was an employee of PG&E. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. April 8 at American Legion Hall. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
FREULER — John Michael Freuler, 59, of Fresno died March 22. He was a journeyman and receiving clerk for 25 years. Services pending. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GONZALES — Frank N. Gonzales, 91, of Del Rey died March 30. He was a waste collector for the City of Fresno for 22 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 6 at the funeral home.
GUTIERREZ — Maria Raquel Gutierrez, 68, of Tranquillity died March 28. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 3 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 4 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman.
HARRIS — Norma M. Harris, 83, of Clovis died March 22. She was self-employed. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 8 at Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses, 710 N. Sunnyside Ave. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
HUBERT — Richard C. Hubert, 90, of Fresno died March 29. He was a supervisor for the City of Fresno, Waste Management. Service: 10 a.m. April 6 at Farewell Funeral Service. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
HUERTA — Jesse Alfred Huerta, 66, of Madera died March 26. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. April 4 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 4 at the funeral home.
JACKSON — JoAnn Jackson, 75, of Laton died March 29. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 4 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
JONES — Bernard H. Jones, 85, of Clovis died March 16. He was a mechanical engineer for 32 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 5 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 5 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Resurrection Orthodox Lutheran Church, 1042 Kaweah Ave., Clovis, CA 93619.
JUAREZ — Norma Jean Juarez, 54, of Fresno died March 27. She was a florist. Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. April 7 at Cherished Memories Chapel. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home.
KNAPP — Richard Daniel Knapp, 66, of Fresno died March 28. He was the owner and operator of Richard Knapp & Associates. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LEE — Thomas Donald Lee, 80, of Fresno died March 18. He was a general contractor. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 8 at Full Gospel Truth Church in Chowchilla. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
MONREAL — Irene Lopez Monreal, 75, of Avenal died March 28. She was a retired instructional aide. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 4 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 5 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
NIDY — Georgene Francis Nidy, 79, of Fresno died March 27. She was an artist. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
OATS — Shirley Oats, 83, of Pinedale died March 26. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. April 4 at Boice Funeral Home.
PRICKETT — Ralph David Prickett, 57, of Fresno died March 23. He was a warehouseman. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
RHODES — Steven F. Rhodes, 99, of Fresno died March 29. He was a farmer. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 5 at St. Rita Mission in Squaw Valley. Mass: 10 a.m. April 6 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
RODGERS — Rev. Roger N. Rodgers, 71, of Fresno died March 26. He was a minister and retired PG&E lineman. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 7 at Greater Macedonia Church of God in Christ. Service: 11 a.m. April 8 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
SWANSON — Allen Swanson, 77, of Clovis died March 30. He was a residential electrician for 38 years. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 7 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
TROLINDER — Donald Wayne Trolinder, 88, of Fresno died March 28. He was a retired customer service representative for United Airlines. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. April 3 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 4 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Trinity Southern Baptist Church, 4890 E. Holland Ave., Fresno, CA 93726.
TURNMIRE — Helen Ruby Turnmire, 93, of Fowler died March 24. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
WAGNER — Jesse Glenn Wagner, 72, of Fresno died March 18. He was a retired lawyer for Leith and Wagner, Attorneys at Law. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 7 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WALKER — Reginald Wayne Walker, 70, of Clovis died March 29. He worked in industrial refrigeration for 35 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 8 at Boice Funeral Home.
WRIGHT — Althea Wright, 90, of Kingsburg died March 29. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 6 at Kingsburg Community Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
ZENDEJAS — Francisco Ayala Zendejas, 81, of Fresno died March 29. He was a farmer. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 5 at Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
