Obituaries for Monday, April 3

HIRES — Donna Kister Hires, 76, of Sanger died March 24. She was a teacher. Service: 11 a.m. April 4 at Crosspointe Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
MONTECCHIO — Sr. M. Veritas Montecchio, 89, of Fresno died March 29. She was a nun. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 3 at Chapel of the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 3 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. April 4 at the church. Remembrance: Sister Disciples of the Divine Master, 3700 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
