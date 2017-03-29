Obituaries for Thursday, March 30

BARNEY WOODS — Josephine Barney Woods, 89, of Fresno died March 25. She was a machine operator. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 3 at the funeral home.
BRACAMONTES — Delphina Bracamontes, 82, of Fresno died March 25. She was a clerical worker for White Elephant Thrift Store. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
CARBALLO VILLALOBOS — Jocelyn Estela Carballo Villalobos, 22, of Clovis died March 17. She was a selector for a glass company. Mass: 8:30 a.m. April 1 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
CHINNA — Jagir Kaur Chinna, 84, of Fresno died March 25. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. April 1 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
DAY — Max Raymond Day, 97, of Fresno died March 26. He was an engineer designer for 40 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 3 at the funeral home.
GANDUGLIA — Vincent Jim Ganduglia, 100, of Fresno died March 23. He was the owner of Ganduglia Trucking. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. April 2 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 4 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 3 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrances: St. Agnes Foundation Heart Program, P.O. Box 27350, Fresno, CA 93729 or donor’s favorite charity.
MARTINEZ PLATAS — Hector Felix Martinez Platas, 61, of Fresno died March 24. He was a foreman. Mass: 1:15 p.m. April 1 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
SNELL — Wayne Edwin Snell, 86, of Fresno died March 24. He was an educator. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. April 1 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 3 at Tulare First Baptist Church.
THOMPSON — Edward Marvin Thompson, 72, of Fresno died March 25. He was a driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
Comments