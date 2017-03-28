Obituaries for Wednesday, March 29

BRADLEY — Rudine Bradley, 98, of Madera died March 23. She was a supervisor for hotel housekeeping. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 30 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 30 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Fresno, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
BURRISS — Ronlad D. Burriss, 88, of Hanford died March 15. He was an electric wholesale distributor. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 5 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service.
CARLSON — Barbara Lois Carlson, 85, of Coalinga died March 22. She was a homemaker for 50 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 31 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
DIENER — Richard William Diener, 84, of Fresno died March 25. He was a retired Marine Corp pilot. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FANKHOUSER — Kenneth Lee Fankhouser, 78, of Merced died March 27. He was a retired truck driver. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
FISHER — Darla G. Fisher, 54, of Fresno died March 13. She was a receptionist. Memorial: 2 p.m. April 1 at Nonini Winery. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
GARCIA — David Isaac Garcia, 29, of Fresno died March 26. He was an auto mechanic. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 3 at St. Agnes Church.
GRANILLO — Ambrose Granillo Jr., 42, of Visalia died March 25. He was a plumber. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home.
HIGGINS — Jarrene Sue Higgins, 77, of Fresno died March 14. She was a teacher for 35 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at Trinity Southern Baptist. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
IWAMURA — Mitzi Mitsuko Iwamura, 89, of Selma died March 24. She worked at Del Monte Cannery. Service: 9:30 a.m. March 31 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
JACOBS — Ronald L. Jacobs, 52, of Fresno died March 26. He was a project manager for Microsoft. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 31 at Northside Christian Church. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
KELLY — Lori Denise Kelly, 48, of Bakersfield, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 27. She was a hairdresser and cosmetologist. Service: 10 a.m. April 1 at Yost & Webb Chapel.
KIM — Jinyong Gabriel Kim, 56, of Clovis died March 24. He was an IT manager for Fresno Community Medical Center for 28 years. Mass: 1 p.m. March 30 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Remembrances: National Park Service c/o Shelley McClean, 1849 C St. NW MS 2280, Washington, DC 20240. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
LOPEZ — Rosie Sapien Lopez, 87, of Fresno died March 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. March 31 at Light for New Life Church. Service: 11 a.m. March 31 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
PATE — Francene Pate, 91, of Fresno died March 11. She was a banking clerk. Memorial: 12:30 p.m. March 29 at New Harvest Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
PEN — Muy Pen, 64, of Fresno died March 23. She was a farmer for 30 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. April 1 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home.
ROMERO — Charles George Romero, 68, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a handyman. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 31 at Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SAHOTA — Mohinderjit Singh Sahota, 59, of Kerman died March 24. He was a truck driver. Service: 11 a.m. March 29 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
SANCKEN — Philip Sancken, 85, of Fresno died March 3. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 31 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
SHAKESPEARE — Dr. Paul Edward Shakespeare, 91, of Lindsay died March 20. He was a doctor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 1 at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Exeter. Service: 11 a.m. April 2 at the church. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 3 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
SIRIPHONGSAVATH — Keo Siriphongsavath, 71, of Fresno died March 24. She was a secretary for the Laos military for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 31 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home.
SKAF — Minerva F. Skaf, 85, of Clovis died March 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 2 p.m. March 30 at St. Paul Newman Catholic Center.
SMITH — Barbara A. Smith, 64, of Clovis died March 24. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SOLIS — Antonio Jose Solis, 83, of Fresno died March 27. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 31 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
TUCAY — Remy L. Tucay, 88, of Fresno died March 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 31 at St. John’s Cathedral.
WOOD — Carol S. Wood, 71, of Selma died March 16. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 30 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
ZITO — Mary Jane Zito, 86, of Fresno died March 24. She was a homemaker for 47 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 2 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 3 at the funeral home.
