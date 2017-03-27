Obituaries for Tuesday, March 28

BEAN — Joyce Bean, 85, of Porterville died March 25. She was a health foods salesperson. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
BELTRAN — Eulogio “Lofio” Beltran, 69, of Fresno died March 22. He was a transportation supervisor for the Fresno Bee for 15 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 30 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church.
BOHIGIAN — Barbara Ann Bohigian, 85, of Clovis died March 25. She was a records clerk for Fresno Unified School District for 19 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 1 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrance: St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.
ESPINOZA — Gabriel Eli Espinoza, infant, of Fresno died March 23. He was the son of Connie Montoya and Arturo Espinoza. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 28 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Rosary: 7:30 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. March 29 at St. John’s Cathedral. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 29 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
FAZIO — Linda A. Fazio, 75, of Fresno died March 9. She was an administrative assistant. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
FERNIZA — Alice Singh Ferniza, 88, of Biola died March 24. She was a clerk. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 30 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Wake: 7 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. March 31 at the funeral home.
FORCUM — Helen G. Forcum, 80, of Exeter died March 26. She was an optometric assistant. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. March 30 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 31 at Exeter District Cemetery.
GONZALEZ — Maria V. Gonzalez, 90, of Fresno died March 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rosary: 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 30 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ DE ANDRADE — Josefina Gonzalez De Andrade, 87, of Farmersville died March 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 30 at St. Anne’s Church in Porterville.
GOOD — Polly Joann Good, 80, of Fresno died March 25. She was a Fresno County Human Services supervisor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 30 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. March 31 at New Hope Community Church. Remembrances: New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Ave., Clovis , CA 93611 or donor’s favorite charity.
GOTHARD — Louise Demaris Gothard, 97, of Visalia died March 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. March 30 at Miller Memorial Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 31 at Visalia Public Cemetery Pavillion.
GRAHAM — Robert Graham, 45, of Fresno died March 24. He was a cook for Burger King. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 30 at Raisin City Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GREEN — Daniel Wesley Green, 78, of Fresno died March 21. He was the owner and operator of Dan Green’s Wood Recycling for 25 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 1 at Madera Speedway. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HARPER — Richard Duane Harper, 81, of Fresno died March 24. He was a retired lab buyer for St. Agnes Hospital. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. March 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 29 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 30 at the church. Remembrances: The Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777 or St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
OBEL-JORGENSEN — Henning Obel-Jorgensen, 89, of Caruthers died March 24. He was a retired herdsman for Bill Cox Dairy. Service: 11 a.m. April 1 at Caruthers Church of the Nazarene. Remembrances: Caruthers Church of the Nazarene, 12695 S. Mark Ave., Caruthers, CA 93609 or Our Lady of Assumption, 13540 S. Henderson Road, Caruthers, CA 93609. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
PEARCE — William Robert Pearce, 76, of Corcoran died March 24. He was a retired auto mechanic. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. March 29 at Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home.
PEREIRA — Eva Carolina Pereira, 57, of Fresno died March 26. She was a youth health care mentor. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. March 29 at Jay Chapel. Service: 4 to 6 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
PRICE — Evelyn Nedra Price, 98, of Fresno died March 24. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 31 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
REED — Dillon John Reed, 26, of Clovis died March 23. He was a Clovis Police Department dispatcher. Service: 11 a.m. March 30 at Clovis Hills Community Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RENTERIA — Ezequiel F. Renteria, 83, of Porterville died March 20. He was an agricultural farm laborer. Services were held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
REYNA — Eleno Reyna, 83, of Orosi died March 27. He was a mason. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 29 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. March 30 at the funeral home.
VALDEZ — Jesus “Chuy” Valdez, 63, of Fresno died March 25. He was a baker for the Basque French Bakery for 23 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 28 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 29 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
WALKER — Janice Gayle Walker, 63, of Fresno died March 24. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
Comments