Death Notices

March 25, 2017 3:32 PM

Obituaries for Sunday, March 26

ACOSTA SEGURA — Panfilo Acosta Segura, 61, of Kingsburg died March 20. He was a farmworker. Mass: 9 a.m. April 1 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.

BETTENCOURT — John Souza Bettencourt, 86, of Hanford died March 17. He was a farmer. Private service. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.

BUEL — Sally T. Buel, 81, of Fresno died March 20. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

BURKHALTER — Katie Maurine Burkhalter, 98, of Fresno died March 19. She was a certified nurses assistant. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 1 at the funeral home.

CALLISON — Paul John Callison, 63, of Fresno died March 18. He was a plastic manufacturing supervisor. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

CUNNINGHAM — Addie Jayne Cunningham, 75, of Fresno died March 23. She was a farmer. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 31 at Farewell Funeral Service.

ESQUIBEL — Alexander James Esquibel, 27, of Orange Cove died March 10. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 31 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba.

FOWLER-HENRY — Maxine Fowler-Henry, 89, of Fresno died March 13. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 31 at the funeral home.

GAONA — Gloria Gaona, 61, of Sanger died March 19. She was an operations manager for Open Gate Ministries. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 28 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 28 at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrance: Open Gate Ministries, 511 N. K St., Dinuba, CA 93618, www.opengate-ministries.org.

GOMEZ — Ruth G. Gomez, 97, of Sanger died March 22. She was a raisin packer. Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. March 30 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Remembrance: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St., Sanger, CA 93657.

HARDER — Lois Cover Harder, 92, of Fresno died March 19. She was a rental property owner. Service: 11 a.m. March 29 at Bethany Mennonite Church. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.

HARMON — Raymond Dee Harmon, 65, of Fresno died March 18. He was a road construction worker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 28 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 29 at Second Baptist Church.

HAYWOOD — Meyosha Monique Haywood, 39, of Madera died March 17. She was a certified nurses assistant. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home.

HIGGINS — Jarrene Sue Higgins, 77, of Fresno died March 29. She was a teacher for 35 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at Trinity Southern Baptist. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.

JOHNSON — Gladys Johnson, 92, of Kingsburg died March 20. She was a church secretary. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 27 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 27 at Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.

KAZANJIAN — Virginia Lorraine Kazanjian, 83, of Fresno died March 22. She was a photo finisher. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 29 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

LOWRY — Robert Lowry, 84, of Madera died Feb. 19. He was a commercial truck driver for 42 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at Calvary Worship Center. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

LOYD — Joey Alex Loyd, 24, of Fresno died Feb. 25. Celebration of Life and Potluck: 11 a.m. April 1 at Woodward Park, Valley View Shelter. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

MALDONADO — Kristine Toni Maldonado, 28, of Fresno died March 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. March 27 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. March 28 at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

MILLER — Velma L. Miller, 91, of Fresno died March 19. She was a homemaker for 47 years. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 31 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

MINJARES — Connie Minjares, 80, of Fresno died March 18. She was an owner of La Fonda’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 27 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. March 28 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

PEVYHOUSE — John H. Pevyhouse, 80, of Clovis died March 23. He was a mechanic for Caltrans for 20 years. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. March 30 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

PHOENIX — Dave Little Deer Phoenix, 25, of Santa Rosa Rancheria died March 3. Visitation: 4 to 11 p.m. March 27 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Old Recreation Building. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 28 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

REYES — Ladislao Reyes, 86, of Firebaugh died March 20. He was a security guard for 20 years. Rosary: 5:30 p.m. March 27 at St. Joseph Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 28 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

ROMERO — Paula Romero, 92, of Fresno died March 16. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.

SULLENGER — Doris Lee Sullenger, 63, of Clovis died March 21. She was a medical technician. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

WIENS — Leland Edward Wiens, 76, of Fresno died March 21. He was an elementary school administrator for Fresno Unified School District. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 1 at North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church. Remembrances: Central California Mennonite Residential Services, 3825 E Hampton Way, Suite 110, Fresno, CA 93726 or West Coast Mennonite Central Committee, 1010 G St., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

WILLIAMS — Lucy Williams, 88, of Palmdale, formerly of Fresno, died March 12. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. March 27 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos