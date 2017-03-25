Obituaries for Sunday, March 26

ACOSTA SEGURA — Panfilo Acosta Segura, 61, of Kingsburg died March 20. He was a farmworker. Mass: 9 a.m. April 1 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
BETTENCOURT — John Souza Bettencourt, 86, of Hanford died March 17. He was a farmer. Private service. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
BUEL — Sally T. Buel, 81, of Fresno died March 20. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BURKHALTER — Katie Maurine Burkhalter, 98, of Fresno died March 19. She was a certified nurses assistant. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 1 at the funeral home.
CALLISON — Paul John Callison, 63, of Fresno died March 18. He was a plastic manufacturing supervisor. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CUNNINGHAM — Addie Jayne Cunningham, 75, of Fresno died March 23. She was a farmer. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 31 at Farewell Funeral Service.
ESQUIBEL — Alexander James Esquibel, 27, of Orange Cove died March 10. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 31 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba.
FOWLER-HENRY — Maxine Fowler-Henry, 89, of Fresno died March 13. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 31 at the funeral home.
GAONA — Gloria Gaona, 61, of Sanger died March 19. She was an operations manager for Open Gate Ministries. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 28 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 28 at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrance: Open Gate Ministries, 511 N. K St., Dinuba, CA 93618, www.opengate-ministries.org.
GOMEZ — Ruth G. Gomez, 97, of Sanger died March 22. She was a raisin packer. Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. March 30 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Remembrance: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St., Sanger, CA 93657.
HARDER — Lois Cover Harder, 92, of Fresno died March 19. She was a rental property owner. Service: 11 a.m. March 29 at Bethany Mennonite Church. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
HARMON — Raymond Dee Harmon, 65, of Fresno died March 18. He was a road construction worker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 28 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 29 at Second Baptist Church.
HAYWOOD — Meyosha Monique Haywood, 39, of Madera died March 17. She was a certified nurses assistant. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home.
HIGGINS — Jarrene Sue Higgins, 77, of Fresno died March 29. She was a teacher for 35 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at Trinity Southern Baptist. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Gladys Johnson, 92, of Kingsburg died March 20. She was a church secretary. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 27 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 27 at Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
KAZANJIAN — Virginia Lorraine Kazanjian, 83, of Fresno died March 22. She was a photo finisher. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 29 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
LOWRY — Robert Lowry, 84, of Madera died Feb. 19. He was a commercial truck driver for 42 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 1 at Calvary Worship Center. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
LOYD — Joey Alex Loyd, 24, of Fresno died Feb. 25. Celebration of Life and Potluck: 11 a.m. April 1 at Woodward Park, Valley View Shelter. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MALDONADO — Kristine Toni Maldonado, 28, of Fresno died March 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. March 27 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. March 28 at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.
MILLER — Velma L. Miller, 91, of Fresno died March 19. She was a homemaker for 47 years. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 31 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MINJARES — Connie Minjares, 80, of Fresno died March 18. She was an owner of La Fonda’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 27 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. March 28 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
PEVYHOUSE — John H. Pevyhouse, 80, of Clovis died March 23. He was a mechanic for Caltrans for 20 years. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. March 30 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
PHOENIX — Dave Little Deer Phoenix, 25, of Santa Rosa Rancheria died March 3. Visitation: 4 to 11 p.m. March 27 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Old Recreation Building. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 28 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
REYES — Ladislao Reyes, 86, of Firebaugh died March 20. He was a security guard for 20 years. Rosary: 5:30 p.m. March 27 at St. Joseph Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 28 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ROMERO — Paula Romero, 92, of Fresno died March 16. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
SULLENGER — Doris Lee Sullenger, 63, of Clovis died March 21. She was a medical technician. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
WIENS — Leland Edward Wiens, 76, of Fresno died March 21. He was an elementary school administrator for Fresno Unified School District. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 1 at North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church. Remembrances: Central California Mennonite Residential Services, 3825 E Hampton Way, Suite 110, Fresno, CA 93726 or West Coast Mennonite Central Committee, 1010 G St., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
WILLIAMS — Lucy Williams, 88, of Palmdale, formerly of Fresno, died March 12. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. March 27 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
Comments