Obituaries for Monday, March 27

CARRILLO — Dorothy Mary Carrillo, 84, of Fresno died Feb. 25. She was a retired warehouse worker for Roma Winery. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GILES — Earl L. Giles Jr., 95, of Fresno died March 15. He was a utilities marketer for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
LOPEZ — Alvaro Lopez, 86, of Madera died March 18. He was a retired truck driver. No services will be held. Remembrances: The American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
MEJIA — Cruz Jude Mejia, 61, of Sanger died March 7. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. March 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. March 29 at the church. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MIDCALF — Walter Alan Midcalf, 90, of Fresno died March 21. He was a sound engineer for 50 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MOLDENHAUER — Catherine C. Moldenhauer, 77, of Kingsburg died March 18. She was an office assistant for the Tulare County Probation Department. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California in Fresno.
MURDOCK — Olivia Murdock, 85, of Tulare died March 21. She was a housekeeper for 25 years. Service: 11 a.m. March 30 at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
OROZCO — Gilberto Joseph Orozco, 83, of Fresno died March 21. He was a Kaiser Aerotech machinist. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ROCHA — Felix P. Rocha Jr., 61, of Fresno died March 18. He was a bus driver. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 28 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman. Mass: 10 a.m. March 29 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
VERDUGO — Margaret “Margy” Louise Lagerquist Verdugo, 88, of Fresno died March 19. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. March 29 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Remembrances: Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
WOODELL — Stephen T. Woodell, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 28. He was an oil distributor. Private service. Arrangements: The Neptune Society of Central California.
