Obituaries for Saturday, March 25

ANDERSON — Leticia Maria Gonzalez Anderson, 50, of Squaw Valley died March 20. She was a school secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
BIGLIONE — Fred J. Biglione Jr., 90, of Clovis died March 21. He was a general contractor for 55 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BOTELLO — Francisco Botello, 75, of Orange Cove died March 15. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 30 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Rosary: 5 p.m. March 30 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Reedley.
EARLES — Loy Leo Earles, 90, of Tulare died March 23. He was a commercial bus driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
FETTIG — James Anthony Fettig, 67, of Woodlake died March 23. He was a maintenance man. No services will be held. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
KITTERMAN — Donald G. Kitterman, 97, of Fresno died March 19. He was a retired contractor. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 28 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. March 31 at Canyon Community Church in Lakehead. Graveside: Noon April 1 at Laurel Cemetery in Cave Junction, Ore.
LEBOVITZ — Mary Margaret Lebovitz, 95, of Clovis died Feb. 11. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
NIEWOHNER — Walter Ludwig Niewohner, 77, of Fresno died March 3. He was a machinist. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
OLIVER — Ernest John Oliver, 85, of Fresno died March 22. He was a grocer. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 1 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
SHEKOYAN — Douglas Vaughn Shekoyan, 74, of Fresno died March 15. He was a raisin farmer for 32 years. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WATSON-CARRION — Emilia Solis Watson-Carrion, 68, of Fresno died March 18. She was an inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 26 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 27 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central California, 351 W. Cromwell Ave., Suite 112A, Fresno, CA 93711 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
WHISENHUNT — Sharen Whisenhunt, 70, of Madera died March 20. She was a sales agent for Qualls & Associates Insurance. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 27 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
Comments