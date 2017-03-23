Obituaries for Friday, March 24

CORTEZ — Juan Antonio Cortez, 70, of Fresno died March 21. He was a retired janitor for Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno. Service: 10 a.m. March 27 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
DHILLON — Chanan Kaur Dhillon, 92, of Clovis died March 19. She was a homemaker. Service: 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
DHOOT — Amarjit Singh Dhoot, 88, of Kerman died March 18. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
FERRALL — Edwin William Ferrall, 84, of Fresno died March 21. He was an insurance salesman for 50 years. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 27 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 27 at Shrine of St. Therese.
GRAHAM — Jack Henry Graham, 89, of Fresno died March 3. He was the owner of Jack Graham Oil Well Servicing Company. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 25 at Yosemite Lakes Community Church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
GRENIER — Barbara Ann Grenier, 54, of Fresno died March 8. She was a hospice caretaker. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. March 26 at Lisle Funeral Home. No services will be held.
HAMMOND — Lee Kringel Hammond, 85, of Caruthers died March 22. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 26 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. March 27 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
LEVINSON — Nancy Ellen Levinson, 82, of Fresno died March 22. She was an owner of General Insurance Associates. Private service. Remembrance: St. Mary Anglican Church, 6175 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MARTINEZ — Rosendo Martinez, 64, of Porterville died March 24. He was a handyman. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 28 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd. No services will be held.
RANGEL — Clara Rangel, 77, of Reedley died March 21. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 1:30 p.m. March 24 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Mass: 2 p.m. March 24 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
REYNA — Joe Burrola Reyna, 77, of Selma died March 17. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 27 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 27 at the church. Mass: 1 p.m. March 28 at the church. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 28 at Selma Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
SINGH — Gurdip Singh, 43, of Fresno died March 14. He was a truck driver. Service: 11 a.m. March 26 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
TINKLER — Margie L. Tinkler, 94, of Clovis died March 4. She was an artist. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 25 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
VASQUEZ — Rudy M. Vasquez, 59, of Corcoran died March 13. He was an auto mechanic. Services were held. Arrangements: Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
WALKER-WILLIAMS — Clarine Walker-Williams, 75, of Fresno died March 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 24 at the funeral home.
WESTCOTT — Myrna Mae Westcott, 82, of Madera died March 19. She was an account clerk for the Madera Unified School District. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 27 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 28 at the funeral home. Remembrances: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Madera United Methodist Church, 500 Sunset Ave., Madera, CA 93637.
WILSON — Vivian L. Wilson, 73, of Fresno died March 16. She was a sales associate. Memorial: Noon March 25 at the Wilson residence. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
WINTER — Ronald E. Winter, 88, of Madera died March 23. He was a production foreman for Madera Tribune. Memorial: 3 p.m. March 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WRIGHT — Margaret L. Wright, 92, of Clovis died March 17. She was a hairstylist for 40 years. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. March 26 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. March 27 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Alzheimers Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Fresno, CA 93650 or Fresno Rescue Mission, 310 G St., Fresno, CA 93706.
Comments