Obituaries for Thursday, March 23

ANTUNA — Jose Martinez Antuna, 77, of Fresno died March 19. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 26 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church.
BENITEZ — Alejandro Jose Benitez, 45, of Fresno died March 9. He was a flagger. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. March 23 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. Rosary: 5 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 24 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
DE GRAJEDA — Pia de Grajeda, 77, of Fresno died March 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 24 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 24 at the funeral home.
DEUTINGER — Katherine Deutinger, 89, of Clovis died Nov. 25. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. March 25 at Clovis Cemetery. Celebration of Life: Noon March 25 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
EDWARDS — Jessie E. Edwards, 94, of Porterville died March 18. She was a food service manager. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 26 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
FRUEH — Lila Frueh, 78, of Reedley died March 16. She was a co-owner of Reedley Hardware & Gift Shop. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 25 at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
GARCIA LOPEZ — Filiberto Garcia Lopez, 70, of Mendota died March 20. He was a foreman for 40 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 a.m. March 24 at residence: 3600 Newcomb Ave. Mass: 9 a.m. March 25 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Luisa Santos Gonzalez, 75, of Clovis died March 21. She was a farmworker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 23 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 24 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
GUADAGNO — Jeremy Adam Guadagno, 35, of Clovis died March 18. He was a plumber. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 24 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home.
HERNANDEZ — Refugio Machuca Hernandez, 80, of Huron died March 18. He was a service station owner. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 24 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 25 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
LACY — Glenda Marie Lacy, 65, of Fresno died March 10. She was a property manager. Private service. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
MATEO LOPEZ — Reina Fabiola Mateo Lopez, infant, of Caruthers died March 16. She was the daughter of Felix Mateo. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 23 at Washington Colony Cemetery in Fresno. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
PRENTICE — Patricia Ann Prentice, 56, of Fresno died March 19. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 24 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
RANGEL — Rosalinda Rangel, 67, of Fresno died March 18. She was an ESL teacher for Fresno Unified School District for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 25 at Belmont Memorial Park.
SMELTZER — Ralph Roscoe Smeltzer, 96, of Porterville died March 15. He was a lumberjack. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 27 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 27 at Old Porterville Cemetery.
SOSA — Rosendo Sosa, 59, of Madera died March 13. He was self-employed. Private service. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
ZEVADA — Herlinda Zevada, 78, of Coalinga died Feb. 22. She was a retired seafood packer. Services were held. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
