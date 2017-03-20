Obituaries for Tuesday, March 21

ALBRIGHT — Randolph Bradley Albright, 62, of Fresno died March 17. He was a reimbursement clerk for the City of Fresno. Private service. Remembrance: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave. #101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
ATKINSON — Carol Atkinson, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 1. She was a retired debt collector. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 24 at Clovis Cemetery District. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
BETTENCOURT — Harold Thomas Bettencourt, 91, of Reedley died March 17. He was an administrator in the U.S. Army Civilian Department. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 22 at at the Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 23 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
CLINE — James William Cline, 72, of Reedley died March 18. He was a retired chief from the U.S. Navy. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Cairns Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 23 at Calvary Fellowship Church in Sanger.
CREAMER — Robert Dayne Creamer, 63, of Madera died March 17. He was a supervisor for Baltimore Air Coil Company. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 22 at the chapel.
GARCIA-JENSEN — Ofelia Barrera Garcia-Jensen, 66, of Madera died March 16. She was a beautician. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 21 at Jay Chapel.
GUINN — Dorothy M. Guinn, 83, of Lemoore died March 17. She was a state inspector. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 23 at at the chapel. Remembrance: Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M St., Fresno, CA 93721.
INTHAVONG — Khamsouan Inthavong, 42, of Fresno died March 17. He was a chef for 8 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 22 at Chapel of the Light. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. March 23 at the chapel.
MESSER — Wayne Edward Messer, Sr., 80, of Auberry died March 17. He was a self employed rancher. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 24 at Academy Cemetery in Clovis. Remembrances: The Cowboy Church Manger Ministries, 15306 Stoney Oaks Lane, Prather, CA 93651; Children’s Hospital of Central California, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93638; St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital; www.stjude.org/Donate, P.O. Box 1000; Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MITTS — Dr. Russell Thomas Mitts, 93, of Fresno died March 14. He was a physician. Private service. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
PHILLIPS — Gerald Everet Phillips, 79, of Fresno died March 15. He was a commercial construction laborer. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
RAYA — Phillip Trampus Messta Raya, 39, of Lemoore died March 13. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 23 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 24 at Grace Baptist Church.
VENTRESCA — Doris Arlene Ventresca, 86, of Fresno died March 16. She was a business owner of Ventresca Plastering for 45 years. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. March 22 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
