March 18, 2017 3:43 PM

Obituaries for Sunday, March 19

ARANDA — Edward Aranda Sr., 65, of Selma died March 7. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 23 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ATKINSON — Freddie Jean Atkinson, 73, of Fresno died March 10. She was a licensed vocational nurse for the Veteran’s Administration Hospital. Service: 11 a.m. March 21 at Harvest Missionary Baptist Church. Remembrance: Harvest Missionary Baptist Church, 5676 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA 93723. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

BARABINI — Richard Ernest Barabini, 88, of Fresno died March 2. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

BARNES — Kevin W. Barnes Jr., 33, of Fresno died Feb. 24. He was a tow company employee for 11 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 31 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Church of Living Water, 614 E. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

BORRAYO — Jenna Marie Borrayo, 16, of Coarsegold died March 10. She was a student and the granddaughter of Guadalupe Borrayo. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 21 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 24 at Yosemite Lakes Park Church.

BROWN — Gabriel James Brown, 65, of Fresno died March 9. He was a self-employed business man. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home.

ESTRADA — Adelaide Estrada, 68, of Fresno died March 15. She was a senior child support officer for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 23 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 24 at St. Mary’s Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 24 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

FLOWERS — Paul John Flowers, 71, of Fresno died Feb. 10. He was a heavy equipment operator. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. March 26 at the Flowers residence: 4172 E. Shepherd Ave. in Clovis. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.

FREITAS — Jaime C. Freitas, 93, of Fresno died March 12. He was a dairyman. Mass: 10 a.m. March 21 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

GATLIN — Tommy Edgar Gatlin, 77, of Lemoore died March 15. He was a retired animal control officer for Kings County. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 22 at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.

GUTIERREZ — Gabriel Amsurio Gutierrez, 66, of Fresno died Feb. 12. He was a retired laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

HUNTER-ADAMS — Patricia Elizabeth Hunter-Adams, 68, of Fresno died Feb. 15. She was an accountant. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. March 24 at Second Baptist Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite local music and arts program. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

LERMA — Deborah Lynn Lerma, 59, of Fresno died March 12. She was a Salvation Army youth minister. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

LIZAOLA — Javier Jordan Lizaola Jr., 24, of Orange Cove died March 10. He was a machine operator. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 23 at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church. Wake: 7 p.m. March 23 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. March 24 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.

NESSETH — Jon Osborn Nesseth, 66, of Fresno died March 9. He was an elementary school teacher. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.

NUNES — Douglas Joseph Nunes, 65, of Fresno died March 10. He was a roofer owner and operator. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

OWEN — John Alfred Owen Jr., 82, of Fresno died March 8. He was a school bus driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

PEREZ — Ruben G. Perez, 92, of Selma died March 13. He was a heavy equipment mechanic. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 24 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. March 25 at First United Methodist Church.

RAMIREZ — Rafael Ramirez, 87, of Fresno died March 14. He was a Western Wear Clothing Store owner. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

ROBLES — Enrique Robles Sr., 93, of Dinuba died March 13. He was a farm laborer. Service: 8 a.m. March 22 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.

SALAS — Ray Salas, 55, of Fresno died March 1. He was a production machine operator. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at Jewels Community Church. Service: 11 a.m. March 20 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

SMITH — Victoria Ann Smith, 81, of Fresno died March 3. She was a teacher. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 8 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

SMITH — Charles Edward Smith, 78, of Fresno died March 9. He was a supervisor for the city of Fresno. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at New Beginnings – A City of Refuge.

SOUTHWOOD — Robert Leon Southwood Jr., 74, of Fresno died March 6. He was a retired machinist for Martin and Marietta, Inc. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

SPATE — Ella Louise Spate, 91, of Fresno died March 12. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.

TUBBS — Mattie Selyna Tubbs, 89, of Kingsburg died March 12. She was a private chef. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. March 20 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home.

WILLIAMS — Frances Elizabeth Williams, 82, of Fresno died March 10. She was a licensed practical nurse. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 21 at the funeral home.

WINTER — Carol Winter, 54, of Clovis died March 11. She was a marketing specialist. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrance: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, give.bcrfcure.org. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

WORDEN — Kenneth L. Worden Sr., 78, of Fresno died March 13. He was a supervisor in a welding shop. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

WRIGHT — Mark James Wright, 55, of Fresno died March 10. He was a senior IT engineer for the San Francisco Police Department. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

